According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, Infrared Imaging Market Size Worth USD 10,29 Billion by 2028

Growing use of infrared imaging in security and surveillance is a significant factor driving global infrared imaging market growth.

Market Size – USD 5,836.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increase in defense expenditure ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Infrared Imaging market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The global infrared imaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 10,29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for infrared imaging can be attributed to its growing use in security and surveillance.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Infrared Imaging market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Leonardo DRS, Xenics NV, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sensors Unlimited, IRCameras LLC, and Fluke

Market Segmentations of the Infrared Imaging Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Near Infrared

Short Wave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long wave Infrared

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Infrared Imaging Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key reasons to buy the Global Infrared Imaging Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Infrared Imaging market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

