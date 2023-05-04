Global NASH Market to Reach USD 13.45 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21%, Driven by Rising Prevalence of NAFLD

Reports And Data

Rising awareness of the condition among medical professionals and patients is one of the major factors driving the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market was valued at USD 2.42 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow to USD 13.45 billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and the growing demand for alternative treatments for NASH are the primary drivers of the market revenue growth. If left untreated, NAFLD, which involves the accumulation of extra fat in the liver, can progress to NASH, a more severe condition that can lead to cirrhosis, liver damage, and even liver failure.

The growing awareness of NASH among healthcare professionals and patients is another significant factor propelling the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market. As more individuals are diagnosed with NAFLD and NASH, there is an increasing need for effective therapies. The market is expected to expand further as more clinical trials are conducted and more drugs are approved by regulatory agencies to treat NASH.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is segmented based on Type Outlook, Treatment Outlook, Distribution Channel Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

Based on Type Outlook, the market is further segmented into biopsy, imaging, and biomarkers. Biopsy is a common diagnostic test that involves removing a small piece of liver tissue for examination under a microscope. Imaging techniques such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are also used to diagnose NASH. Biomarkers are molecules or substances in the blood that are indicative of NASH.

The market is also segmented based on Treatment Outlook, which includes lifestyle management, pharmacotherapy, and others. Lifestyle management involves making changes to one's diet and physical activity to reduce the risk of developing NASH. Pharmacotherapy involves the use of medications such as pioglitazone, vitamin E, and obeticholic acid to treat NASH. Other treatment options include weight loss surgery and liver transplantation.

Based on Distribution Channel Outlook, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacies are the largest distribution channel for NASH treatments as they are equipped to handle complex medications and therapies. Retail pharmacies are also commonly used by patients to fill their NASH medication prescriptions. Online pharmacies are emerging as a popular distribution channel due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness.

The market is further segmented based on Regional Outlook, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for NASH treatments due to the high prevalence of the disease and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing awareness of NASH among patients and healthcare professionals. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising prevalence of NASH in countries such as China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa markets are also expected to witness growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness of NASH.

Strategic development:

The year 2021 saw Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquiring MYR GmbH, a German biotech firm that concentrates on developing therapeutic drugs for the treatment of NASH. The acquisition is expected to boost Gilead's NASH pipeline by incorporating MYR GmbH's potential drug candidates. Viking Therapeutics, on the other hand, acquired a license for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s VK2809, a thyroid receptor beta agonist, in 2020. VK2809 has demonstrated encouraging results in clinical trials for the treatment of NASH. Additionally, Novartis AG announced its acquisition of IFM Tre, a biotech company that focuses on developing NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of NASH and other inflammatory illnesses. This purchase is expected to strengthen Novartis' NASH pipeline. Lastly, Allergan completed its purchase of Tobira Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing therapies for liver and metabolic diseases, including NASH, in 2020. The acquisition is expected to enrich Allergan's pipeline by incorporating Tobira's promising drug candidates.

Competitive Landscape:

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market is highly competitive, with several established and emerging players competing for market share. Some of the leading players in the market include Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, Allergan, Viking Therapeutics, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Shire Plc., Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Gilead Sciences has a strong presence in the NASH market, with its drug candidate, selonsertib, in late-stage clinical trials. The company has also expanded its pipeline through the acquisition of MYR GmbH, a German biotech company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of NASH.

Novartis AG is another major player in the NASH market, with a pipeline of drug candidates targeting NASH and other inflammatory diseases. The company has strengthened its pipeline through the acquisition of IFM Tre, a biotech company focused on developing NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of NASH.

Allergan has also made significant investments in the NASH market, with the acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics and its promising drug candidates for liver and metabolic diseases, including NASH.

Other players in the NASH market include Viking Therapeutics, with its drug candidate VK2809, Intercept Pharmaceuticals with its Ocaliva, Enanta Pharmaceuticals with its EDP-305, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals with its NGM282, all of which are in clinical trials. Shire Plc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are also emerging players in the NASH market, with promising drug candidates in early-stage clinical trials.

In conclusion, the global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

