Battery Recycling Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, Reaching USD 28.28 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

Battery Recycling Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Battery Recycling Industry Trends –Growth of the automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Battery Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 28.28 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, and various other industries. Besides, the raw materials deployed in the making of batteries are detrimental to the environment. Recycling and reusing the constituents in used batteries further aids in the preservation of natural resources; therefore, propelling the market growth for recycled battery materials.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.

Key commercial information and a wide geographic spread of the battery recycling market industry have been analysed as part of Emergen Research's Global Battery Recycling Market Research Report. The study includes significant data regarding the Battery Recycling Market in addition to a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis. Based on historical data from 2017 and 2018, a thorough prognosis is given through 2030. Profiles of both established and up-and-coming players are also provided, together with information on their business strategies, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion plans. Since movement is restricted and lockdowns have an impact on supply and demand, the current COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have an impact on the growth of the battery recycling market.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Battery Recycling Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Battery Recycling Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Battery Recycling Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

By type, lead-acid batteries dominated the market in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

By processing state, the extraction of materials held a substantial market size in 2022. The existing recycling rate of batteries very much depends on the type and usage of batteries, along with the availability of technologies for raw material extraction.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the second-largest market share in 2022. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery recycling.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery recycling market on the basis of type, processing state, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others

Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

