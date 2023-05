Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market : Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œAutomotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market," The automotive electronic control unit (ecu) market was valued at $87.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $142.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

An electronic control unit (ECU), also known as an electronic control module (ECM), is an embedded system in automotive electronics that controls one or more electrical systems or subsystems in a car or other motor vehicle. The significant applications of these control units in vehicle technology include, the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) due to the requirement to control driving operations. It can also control passive and active safety functions, such as airbags and automatic emergency braking, thus driving product adoption. Furthermore, expansion of distribution and dealership networks by manufacturers globally gained profits and strengthened their industry presence. For instance, in March 2020, Robert Bosch GmBH & Nikola Motor Company formed a partnership to develop a fuel cell truck, which provides higher computing power for advanced functions. The reducing number of independent units supports future innovations by delivering a scalable platform for the complex e/e architecture, which is essential to support the advanced features of Nikola's trucks.

In addition, the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market, has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to rise in automotive production coupled with increasing safety standards, rise in installation of infotainment systems in vehicles, and increase in production of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, product launches, and R&D to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in January 2020, Aptiv launched a modern, sustainable vehicle architecture, namely Smart Vehicle Architecture (SVA), to provide new functionality, improve lifecycle management, and enable automakers to enhance safety, increase vehicle efficiency, and deliver delivery intelligently connected, software-defined experiences to the customers.

The automotive electronic control unit market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, mode, ECU capacity, and region. By technology, the market is classified into powertrain, body, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), infotainment, and chassis. On the basis of application, it is categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. By mode, the market has been segmented into conventional and autonomous. By ECU Capacity, the market has been segmented into 16 bit, 32 bit, and 64 bit. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜ :

By technology, the ADAS segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of mode, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market owing to higher CAGR.

Based on ECU Capacity, the 64 Bit segment is projected to lead the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market owing to higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.The

key players operating in the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market are DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Lear, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Pektron.

