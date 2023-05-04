Vital Voices Announces its 2nd Annual Festival May 5-6 Featuring Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton, Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts, Former Netflix CMO & Author Bozoma Saint John and Actress & Activist Debra Messing

Two days of powerful in-person programming featuring panels, live performances and leadership talks livestreamed for worldwide audience engagement

This year’s Festival theme is The Power of Our Voice: 25 Years of Inspiration & Impact as the international non-profit, non-partisan NGO that was co-founded by Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton and the late Sec. Madeleine Albright in 1997, commemorates 25 years of investing in, connecting with and amplifying the work of women leaders around the world who are taking on the world’s greatest challenges.

Day 1 programming from 9am-6pm includes panel discussions, leadership talks, networking, live performances, a marketplace, and a debut screening of the music documentary I Can’t Keep Quiet. Participants are invite-only, but a livestream will be available for a worldwide audience to engage. Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton is scheduled to deliver a keynote at the Festival on May 5.

“I’m thrilled to be joining women leaders from the Vital Voices Global Network and beyond as we come together to exchange ideas on how to overcome some of the greatest challenges we face today. More than ever, we need to elevate women’s voices and amplify calls for inclusive leadership, collective action and shared progress,” said Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton, a Co-Founder of Vital Voices.

Day 2 features an Open House on Saturday, May 6 from 10am-4pm with leadership talks and a global marketplace of handmade crafts and unique artisanal items created by women entrepreneurs from the Vital Voices Global Network. This day is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

“I’m very much looking forward to welcoming back the global community to our women’s embassy for our 2nd Annual Vital Voices Festival. Over the two days, we will hear from brilliant thought leaders on climate justice, social change and political activism—all focused on overcoming global crises that impact women and girls the most—from gender apartheid in Iran and Afghanistan to the civil unrest in Sudan and Uganda and the ongoing war in Ukraine,” said Kate James, Chairman of the Board, Vital Voices. “You’ll also hear about solutions from women leaders at the forefront of change—such as those using their art as activism or their expertise in AI to spark change and electrify the global fight for women’s rights.”

“This gathering comes at a pivotal moment, when hard-fought gains of the last 25 years are very much at risk. If we want to ensure that we don’t move backwards, we need to meet this moment with boldness, creative solutions and visionary leadership that gets us back on track towards the gender equal future we all deserve,” said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices. “I can’t wait to welcome women leaders from our network, and around the world, to our global headquarters for a series of important conversations about where we go from here.”

“I am so excited to return to the Vital Voices Festival this year to encourage women to use their power to empower. I feel urgently that all women leaders must plug in to this event, in-person or online, to tap into the power that is our collective voice,” said Bozoma Saint John, Marketing Executive, Author of The Urgent Life, and Vital Voices Board Member. “My life has been a journey of ups and downs—there is nothing that completes life without the support of women around the world. I am honored to be among the ranks of women leaders who are representing positive change for good at the much-anticipated Vital Voices Festival.”

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former U.S. Secretary of State, former U.S. Senator, Co-Founder at Vital Voices Huma Abedin

Author and Chief of Staff to Sec. Clinton Ashley Davis

Founding Partner, West Front Strategies LLC Ruchira Gupta

Journalist, Anti-trafficking Activist and Author Bronagh Hinds

Peacebuilder, Northern Ireland Aline Kamakian

Owner & CEO, Fig Holding and Chef Sophia Kianni

Climate and Health Policy Activist Mandana Dayani

Creator & Co-Founder, I am a voter MILCK

Singer/Songwriter and Social Justice Artist Samar Minallah Khan

Documentary Filmmaker & Pakistani Human Rights Activist Claudia Peña

Executive Director, For Freedoms & Faculty at UCLA School of Law Maria Pacheco

Social Entrepreneur and Founder, Wakami Deborah Rutter

President, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Sherrie Westin

President of Sesame Street Workshops Debra Messing

Actress & Activist Shannon Watts

Founder, Moms Demand Action Zainab Salbi

Founder, Women for Women International and Co-Founder, Daughters for Earth Ariela Suster

El Salvadoran Founder & CEO, Sequence Collection Kah Walla

President of the Cameroon People’s Party, CEO of STRATEGIES!, entrepreneur, political leader, and activist

