Automotive E-Commerce Market : The Future of Car Parts Shopping

Automotive E-Commerce

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive E-Commerce Market," The automotive e-commerce market was valued at $38.67 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $176.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031.

By components, the interior accessories segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global automotive e-commerce market and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for improved aesthetic appearance in vehicles. The report includes analysis of segments such as the informational and multimedia, engine component, tires and wheels, exterior accessories, and electrical products.

The passenger car segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automotive e-commerce market, and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for comfort and convenience accessories for passenger cars. The report includes analysis of the two wheeler and commercial vehicle.

The warehouse segment would showcase the highest CAGR by 2031

By operation, the warehouse segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, as industry players build comprehensive warehouse services in order to meet client’s demands more quickly. However, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global automotive e-commerce market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the global automotive e-commerce market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding nearly half of the market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, owing to presence of automotive OEMs and changing automotive sales outlook. The report includes analysis of the market across Europe, North America, and Europe.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Advance Auto Parts

Alibaba Group

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Arch Auto Parts

AutoAnything, Inc.

Auto Zone, inc.

CARiD

e-Bay Inc.

Flipkart

JC Whitney

Napa Auto Parts

Pep Boys

RockAuto, LLC

Sears (Transform Holdco LLC.)

Smart Parts Online Pvt. Ltd. (boodmo)

Tire Rack.com, Inc.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

