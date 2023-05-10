Cabin Air Sensor Solutions Initiates Series A Funding Round of $4.5m
London Heathrow to Valencia flight, BA422, was forced to make an emergency landing on August 5 2019 after the cabin filled with smoke 10 minutes before landing
The creators of the world's first 'Real-Time' organophosphate detector for Aircraft Cabin Air, initiate their Series A Funding Round to commercialise the sensor
This is a major milestone for the company that will enable us to fully commercialise the sensor and bring it to market.”LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabin Air Sensor Solutions, creators of the world's first 'Real-Time' organophosphate detector for Aircraft Cabin Air, have initiated their Series A Funding Round for $4.5m following the successful completion of the final work package in the Stage 2 development plan.
The company, based in the UK, has developed a revolutionary sensor that can detect organophosphates in real-time, allowing for the rapid identification of any contamination in the aircraft cabin air. The sensor is designed to be used in both commercial and military aircraft, and has been tested in a variety of environments.
The funding will be used to fully commercialise the sensor, open sales & service channels throughout Europe and the USA, and to further develop the technology.
Cabin Air Sensor Solutions Commercial Director David Newman, said: "We are delighted to have completed the Stage 2 development plan and to have initiated our Series A Funding Round. This is a major milestone for the company and we are confident that the funding will enable us to fully commercialise the sensor and bring it to market."
Cabin Air Sensor Solutions Ltd recently became one of only 200 companies worldwide to earn a coveted presentation slot at the Emerging Tech Venture Summit.
The San Jose-based event connects founders of the hottest venture backed, emerging and early-stage companies with an exclusive audience of venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.
Emerging Tech Venture Summit, presented by YoungStartup Ventures, is one of the premier industry gatherings for venture backed, emerging and early stage companies. With thousands of attendees each year and over 150 featured investors representing over $250B under management, Venture Summit is the event where significant deals are made.
For CASS it is a rare opportunity to connect with investors, share their vision, and secure the funding they need to continue their important work. “We are thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event and look forward to sharing our unique offering to potential investors”.
Emerging Tech Venture Summit accepts presenters who meet strict criteria based on industry, stage, business model, size of the target audience, milestones achieved to date, and whether the company would be of interest to the featured investors.
The presentation programs are geared toward emerging growth companies looking to gain visibility among active investors and raise capital.
