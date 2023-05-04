HVAC Pump Market Trends, Developments, Analysis and Forecast 2031 | Armstrong Air, Aurora Konrad G. Schulz GMBH & CO.KG

Advancement in technologies and AI has created growth opportunity for pumps such as HVAC pumps to be used in healthcare, factories, and residential sectors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An HVAC pump, or heating, ventilation, and air conditioning pump, is a type of mechanical device that is used to circulate water, refrigerant, or other fluids through HVAC systems. HVAC pumps play a critical role in maintaining optimal temperature and humidity levels in buildings, as well as in improving indoor air quality.

The HVAC pump market size was valued at $31.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system operates on the basis of fluid movement through piping systems to maintain a certain temperature in buildings while using the least amount of energy possible. One component of this system is the HVAC pump, which distributes fluids throughout the building or structure as needed. The most popular form of HVAC pump used is a centrifugal pump, which employs an impeller blade arrangement to create a pressure difference between two sides so that it may pump liquid at a high-speed rate by producing circular motions with blades linked to its spinning axle.

Furthermore, smart HVAC systems make less noise than other systems, resulting in increased demand for these systems in the coming years. This is expected to boost the demand for HVAC pump in coming years.

Top Players:

HVAC pump market are Armstrong Air, Aurora Konrad G. Schulz GMBH & CO.KG, Bard Manufacturing Company Inc., CNP Pump India Pvt. Ltd., CRI Pump Private Ltd., Kirloskar Brother Ltd., KSB SE & CO., Pentair Plc., Torishima Pumps MFG CO. Ltd., and WILO SE

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging HVAC pump market opportunity and dynamics.

• Depending on pump type, the centrifugal pumps segment dominated the HVAC pumps market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and is projected to grow at

a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By product type, the multi-stage segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the HVAC pump market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the service robotics industry.

