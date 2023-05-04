"The Chuckle Wobbles" by Prue McDonell follow titular aliens' hijinks
Extraterrestrial Beings Spread Fun Across Galaxy in Children's BookNEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Prue McDonell invites young readers to expand their imaginations with an out of this world adventure that will introduce them to extraterrestrial beings and new whacky friends: "The Chuckle Wobbles." True to their name the titular aliens are lovable E.Ts who hail from a small world called Mirth and embark on adventures across the galaxy to bring happiness to worlds with inhabitants who need some cheering up.
McDonell's tale will inject some levity into readers' lives and also show how important good cheer and jolliness can be for individuals and even interstellar civilizations. Young readers will see how two members of the Chuckle Wobbles, Giggle and Cackle, pursue their mission on the planet Mopus, home of the Doldrums, a civilization that is always miserable, whose population spend their days grumbling and groaning about their lives. Giggle and Cackle meet a Doldrum named Blubber who is fearful and weepy and the trio form a beautiful friendship as Blubber starts experiencing happiness in his heart.
Their adventures continue as the trio spread good cheer across Mopus but face resistance from members of the population who are afraid of happiness, who prefer to be stuck in their old ways - despite the miserableness of it. They simply stay that way and will do anything to prevent the Chuckle Wobbles from spreading happiness.
Readers will see if "The Chuckle Wobbles" will succeed in their mission or if the Doldrums will remain a miserable society, and what becomes of the friendship between Giggle, Cackle and Blubber.
"'The Chuckle Wobbles' is a story about friendship, trust and the importance of finding moments of happiness in our lives." McDonell says. Her tale shows the importance of creating moments of happiness even when the entire world seems bleak. She learned that people can empower themselves by focusing on moments of happiness. "The power of these moments is their collective value. Together they provide positive memories upon which to call when life’s challenges overwhelm us."
About the Author
Prue McDonell lives in the outskirts of Robertson, a small village in the beautiful Southern Highlands of New South Wales, Australia. Her background is in primary school teaching, home schooling and working with people with disabilities. She has always enjoyed writing stories for children.
