Proto announces new 5-step pathway to deploy CX automation in minutes
Proto, the leader for multilingual contact centre automation in emerging markets, has announced a new 5-click pathway to deploy CX automation in minutes
We're committed to providing our clients with the best possible features they need to succeed in their markets”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proto, a CX automation platform for multilingual markets, is excited to announce the launch of a new first-time user experience that enables users to deploy multilingual customer experience automation with minimal effort. The new feature enhances Proto’s existing onboarding process, which includes pre-built chatbot templates for specific industries and assistance from Proto’s customer experience team.
— Curtis Matlock, CEO of Proto
The Proto platform includes a chatbot builder with branch logic and JSON APIs, livechat, omnichannel ticketing features, automated case categorisation, analytics and more. Proto’s natural language processing engine, HermesAI™, enables users to deploy chatbots in over 100 underserved languages such as Kinyarwanda and Twi, with automatic language detection and support for mixed languages. In turn, this also enables the platform to automatically route chats to live agents based on language spoken.
Proto has upgraded its first-time user experience in order to help new users get the most out of these features. When users sign up for a free trial with Proto, the platform will now guide them through a five step process to help them deploy a branded chat widget on their website, add team members to the platform and set permissions, and customise variables and message blocks for automated chats. The walkthrough will also help new users set up checkpoints for tracking conversations and trigger blocks that customise automated chat.
Since much of Proto’s user base is in emerging markets, the first-time user experience is particularly important. Many clients are transitioning from completely manual or paper-based solutions directly to AI-augmented citizen and customer support operations. The step-by-step process for deploying Proto's AI Customer Experience solution aims to make this transition as smooth as possible, putting digitization within reach of communities it can help the most.
"At Proto, we're constantly innovating to keep in step with the rapidly changing landscape for automated customer service," said Oleksandra Balytska, Head of Growth at Proto. "Our new first-time user experience gives new users the fastest 5-click pathway to CX automation, allowing them to get started from one of our templates and follow the steps to create a tailored solution for their business. As always, the Proto team is available for any additional support they might need."
Proto has made significant improvements to its platform over the last year, including native integrations for several new channels as well as the ability to integrate with external databases for better data security. The company’s future roadmap includes plans for additional features to improve chatbot functionality that include integrations with ChatGPT and text-to-speech capabilities.
"We're committed to providing our clients with the best possible features they need to succeed in their markets," said Curtis Matlock, CEO of Proto. "In emerging markets, text-to-speech can help users reach the broadest possible customer base, particularly in rural areas with lower literacy rates. We’re also excited for the potential to boost our conversational AI capabilities with ChatGPT in the future. Our engineering team has been hard at work improving Proto's platform, and we're excited to see how our clients will benefit from the new first-time user experience."
For more information about Proto's new first-time user experience and to try the platform for yourself, visit https://www.proto.cx/.
About us
Proto is the leader for multilingual contact centre automation in emerging markets. Proto’s AI Customer Experience (AICX) platform is powered by proprietary natural language processing (NLP) for under-resourced and rare languages. Proto's novel deep-learning techniques and regulatory partnerships maximise customer experience, protection, and lifetime value.
Olexandra Balytska
PROTO
olexandra@proto.cx
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube