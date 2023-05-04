Scientology volunteers inform about drugs to students of a well known agricultural Institute in Brescia

Scientology Brescia Antidrug volunteers in front of Institute

Drug prevention in front of Brescia's Istituto Pastori. Booklets of the 'Truth About Drugs' campaign were distributed.

Young people need clear and complete information” — Sandro Oneda

BRESCIA, BRESCIA, ITALY, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 29, just outside the entrance to the Istituto Tecnico Agrario Statale Giuseppe Pastori (located in Viale della Bornata, in the eastern part of the city of Brescia), a group of volunteers from the Drug-Free World campaign distributed drug prevention booklets to young students who were about to enter for the start of classes.

The initiative provides broad but simple information to young students on the various aspects of different drugs: their devastating effects, the physical consequences, and the lies of drug dealers, with which they try to lure youth and which include sentences such as "quit when you want', 'it will help you fit in', 'it will cheer you up," and 'it won't lead you to take harder drugs'.

The booklets distributed in front of the entrance to the city's renowned institute deal with different topics: some specifically on alcoholism, others on cocaine and marihuana (in view of the negative fashion of CBD and related products), and even others on drugs in general.

The students received hundreds of booklets from the volunteers, who were clearly identifiable by their distinctive turquoise campaign T-shirts.

Many of the students, after receiving the booklet, went back to the volunteers and asked for more, thinking they could help their friends. Some of them expressed particular appreciation for the service provided by the Scientology volunteers.

"Young people need clear and complete information of a non-alarming nature so that they can form their own opinion independent of family solicitations; that is why, as soon as they realize they can receive it, they express gratitude and above all, treasure it," said Sandro Oneda, who supervises the effective application of the Truth About Drugs campaign in Brescia, Italy.

The best prevention tool is all-round information.

The 'Drug-Free World' campaign and all the materials it makes available (not only the now world-famous pamphlets but also teaching videos and lesson plans for teachers) are financed by the faithful of the Church of Scientology, who are inspired by the words of L. Ron Hubbard, founder of their religion: "So my own philosophy is that one should share what wisdom he has, one should help others to help themselves and one should keep going despite heavy weather, for there is always a calm ahead."