Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Set to Reach US$ 52049.54 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asthma and COPD are chronic respiratory diseases that affect millions of people worldwide. Both conditions can cause difficulty in breathing, coughing, wheezing, and other respiratory symptoms. Fortunately, there are many drugs available to manage the symptoms of asthma and COPD, and the market for these drugs is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐃 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $32988.7 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $52049.54 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.64% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD, rising demand for effective treatment options, and advancements in drug development.

Key Market Players

1. 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

2. 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐙𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐚 𝐏𝐥𝐜

3. 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

4. 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐜

5. 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧-𝐋𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞

6. 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐆

7. 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧

8. 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐟𝐢

9. 𝐓𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

10. 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐃 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬.

By Diseases:

Asthma and COPD are two distinct respiratory diseases, but they share some common symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. The market for asthma and COPD drugs can be segmented based on the prevalence of these diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma affects around 339 million people worldwide, while COPD affects around 251 million people globally.

By Medication Class:

The market for asthma and COPD drugs can also be analyzed based on the type of medication class. There are several classes of drugs available for the treatment of asthma and COPD, including combination drugs, short-acting beta agonists (SABA), long-acting beta agonists (LABA), leukotriene antagonists (LTA), anticholinergics, and others.

Combination Drugs: Combination drugs are used to manage both asthma and COPD symptoms. These drugs usually contain a combination of two or more medications, such as a bronchodilator and a corticosteroid. Some examples of combination drugs include fluticasone/salmeterol and budesonide/formoterol.

Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABA): SABAs are bronchodilators that work quickly to relieve symptoms of asthma and COPD. These drugs are usually used as a rescue medication during an acute exacerbation of symptoms. Examples of SABAs include albuterol and levalbuterol.

Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA): LABAs are also bronchodilators that work to relax the muscles in the airways. These drugs are usually used as maintenance therapy to prevent symptoms of asthma and COPD. Examples of LABAs include salmeterol and formoterol.

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA): LTAs are a class of drugs that work by blocking the action of leukotrienes, which are molecules that cause inflammation in the airways. These drugs are used to prevent symptoms of asthma and COPD. Examples of LTAs include montelukast and zafirlukast.

Anticholinergics: Anticholinergics work by relaxing the muscles around the airways, which helps to open them up and improve breathing. These drugs are used to treat COPD and can also be used to treat asthma. Examples of anticholinergics include ipratropium and tiotropium.

Others: There are also other classes of drugs that are used to manage symptoms of asthma and COPD, such as corticosteroids and immunomodulators. Corticosteroids work by reducing inflammation in the airways, while immunomodulators target specific immune cells to reduce inflammation. Examples of corticosteroids include budesonide and fluticasone, while omalizumab is an example of an immunomodulator.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐃 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚).

North America: The North American market is expected to dominate the asthma and COPD drugs market, primarily due to the high prevalence of these diseases and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. The United States is the largest market for asthma and COPD drugs in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe: Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for asthma and COPD drugs, driven by the increasing prevalence of these diseases, growing geriatric population, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the major markets for asthma and COPD drugs in Europe.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market for asthma and COPD drugs is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of these diseases in the region, growing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of a large patient population. Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major markets for asthma and COPD drugs in the Asia Pacific region.

LAMEA: The LAMEA market for asthma and COPD drugs is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of these diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are the major markets for asthma and COPD drugs in the LAMEA region.

