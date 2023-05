Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Set to Reach US$ 52049.54 Million by 2030

Asthma and COPD Drugs Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asthma and COPD are chronic respiratory diseases that affect millions of people worldwide. Both conditions can cause difficulty in breathing, coughing, wheezing, and other respiratory symptoms. Fortunately, there are many drugs available to manage the symptoms of asthma and COPD, and the market for these drugs is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ฆ๐š ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐๐ƒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $32988.7 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $52049.54 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 4.64% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD, rising demand for effective treatment options, and advancements in drug development.

Key Market Players

1. ๐€๐›๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ญ ๐‹๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

2. ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐™๐ž๐ง๐ž๐œ๐š ๐๐ฅ๐œ

3. ๐๐จ๐ž๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ฆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡

4. ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฑ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ค๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐๐ฅ๐œ

5. ๐‡๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ง-๐‹๐š ๐‘๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ž

6. ๐๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ ๐€๐†

7. ๐Ž๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐จ๐ง

8. ๐’๐š๐ง๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข

9. ๐“๐ž๐ฏ๐š ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

10. ๐•๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ฆ๐š ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ.

By Diseases:

Asthma and COPD are two distinct respiratory diseases, but they share some common symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. The market for asthma and COPD drugs can be segmented based on the prevalence of these diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma affects around 339 million people worldwide, while COPD affects around 251 million people globally.

By Medication Class:

The market for asthma and COPD drugs can also be analyzed based on the type of medication class. There are several classes of drugs available for the treatment of asthma and COPD, including combination drugs, short-acting beta agonists (SABA), long-acting beta agonists (LABA), leukotriene antagonists (LTA), anticholinergics, and others.

Combination Drugs: Combination drugs are used to manage both asthma and COPD symptoms. These drugs usually contain a combination of two or more medications, such as a bronchodilator and a corticosteroid. Some examples of combination drugs include fluticasone/salmeterol and budesonide/formoterol.

Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABA): SABAs are bronchodilators that work quickly to relieve symptoms of asthma and COPD. These drugs are usually used as a rescue medication during an acute exacerbation of symptoms. Examples of SABAs include albuterol and levalbuterol.

Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA): LABAs are also bronchodilators that work to relax the muscles in the airways. These drugs are usually used as maintenance therapy to prevent symptoms of asthma and COPD. Examples of LABAs include salmeterol and formoterol.

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA): LTAs are a class of drugs that work by blocking the action of leukotrienes, which are molecules that cause inflammation in the airways. These drugs are used to prevent symptoms of asthma and COPD. Examples of LTAs include montelukast and zafirlukast.

Anticholinergics: Anticholinergics work by relaxing the muscles around the airways, which helps to open them up and improve breathing. These drugs are used to treat COPD and can also be used to treat asthma. Examples of anticholinergics include ipratropium and tiotropium.

Others: There are also other classes of drugs that are used to manage symptoms of asthma and COPD, such as corticosteroids and immunomodulators. Corticosteroids work by reducing inflammation in the airways, while immunomodulators target specific immune cells to reduce inflammation. Examples of corticosteroids include budesonide and fluticasone, while omalizumab is an example of an immunomodulator.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ก๐ฆ๐š ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐Ž๐๐ƒ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ (๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š).

North America: The North American market is expected to dominate the asthma and COPD drugs market, primarily due to the high prevalence of these diseases and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. The United States is the largest market for asthma and COPD drugs in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe: Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for asthma and COPD drugs, driven by the increasing prevalence of these diseases, growing geriatric population, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the major markets for asthma and COPD drugs in Europe.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market for asthma and COPD drugs is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of these diseases in the region, growing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of a large patient population. Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major markets for asthma and COPD drugs in the Asia Pacific region.

LAMEA: The LAMEA market for asthma and COPD drugs is also expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of these diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are the major markets for asthma and COPD drugs in the LAMEA region.

