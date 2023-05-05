Glucose Analysis Tubes Market Size, Growth Report, 2023 | Expected to Hit US$ 895.87 Million by 2032, With 6.2% CAGR

insightSLICE Glucose Analysis Tubes Market- insightSLICE

Early detection and management of diabetes can help prevent complications and improve patient outcomes increasing demand for glucose analysis tubes.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Glucose Analysis Tubes Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The global glucose analysis tubes market size was estimated to be US$ 490.91 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 895.87 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Glucose analysis tubes are medical devices used for the quantitative measurement of glucose (blood sugar) levels in a patient's blood sample. These tubes are designed to hold the blood sample during analysis and are typically made of plastic or glass.

Glucose analysis tubes are commonly used in clinical settings, such as hospitals and laboratories, and are an essential tool for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes and other glucose-related conditions. The blood sample is usually collected using a lancet or a needle, and the collected blood is then transferred into the glucose analysis tube for analysis. The tube contains chemicals that react with the glucose in the blood, producing a measurable color change that indicates the glucose concentration in the sample. The measurement of glucose levels is important in the diagnosis and management of diabetes, as it allows healthcare professionals to monitor a patient's blood sugar levels and adjust their treatment accordingly.

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide:

The growing prevalence of diabetes is one of the major factors driving the global glucose analysis tubes market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (/https://www.openaccessjournals.com/articles/brief-overview-of-diabetes-mellitus.pdf), in 2021, approximately 537 million people worldwide had diabetes, and this number is expected to increase to 642 million by 2040.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes has led to a rising demand for glucose analysis tubes for monitoring blood glucose levels. For example, in 2020, Roche Diagnostics launched its Accu-Chek Instant S blood glucose monitoring system in India. The system uses a unique strip technology and requires only a small blood sample for testing. It provides accurate and reliable results in just four seconds, making it an ideal solution for people with diabetes who need to monitor their blood glucose levels frequently.

Increasing demand for point-of-care testing:

Point-of-care testing (POCT) is gaining popularity due to its many advantages, including quick turnaround time, high accuracy, and ease of use. The increasing demand for POCT is driving the growth of the global glucose analysis tubes market. POCT devices are compact and portable, making them ideal for use in remote areas and emergency situations. For instance, in 2021, Abbott Laboratories launched its new i-STAT Alinity platform in the United States. The platform is a next-generation POCT system that provides accurate and reliable glucose measurements in just 10 seconds. The system can be used in various settings, including hospitals, clinics, and emergency departments, making it a valuable tool for healthcare professionals.

Rising awareness about early disease diagnosis and management:

There is a growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the importance of early disease diagnosis and management. Early detection and management of diabetes can help prevent complications and improve patient outcomes. This has led to an increasing demand for glucose analysis tubes that offer accurate and reliable results. For instance, in 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a new Global Diabetes Compact to improve the prevention and management of diabetes worldwide. The compact aims to increase awareness about diabetes, improve access to care, and promote early diagnosis and management.

The leading market segments of Global Glucose Analysis Tubes Market

Based on end-user, all four segments, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and research institutes, play a significant role in the market. Hospitals are the largest purchasers of glucose analysis tubes due to the high number of patients they treat for glucose-related conditions such as diabetes. Clinics and diagnostic centers are also significant purchasers of glucose analysis tubes as they are often involved in the diagnosis and management of diabetes and other glucose-related conditions. Research institutes may also be a significant consumer of glucose analysis tubes, as they use them to perform experiments and conduct research related to glucose metabolism and diabetes.

Geographically, glucose analysis tubes market is witnessing significant growth across all regions, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising demand for point-of-care testing, and growing awareness about early disease diagnosis and management. North America is currently the leading market for glucose analysis tubes, driven by the high prevalence of diabetes and the adoption of advanced testing technologies. Europe is also experiencing growth due to the rising awareness of the benefits of early disease diagnosis and management, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly due to the large population and increasing healthcare spending.

The Middle East and Africa region is seeing moderate growth due to the rising incidence of glucose-related disorders and the focus on early disease diagnosis and management. South America is also expected to experience moderate growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing demand for point-of-care testing. Overall, the global glucose analysis tubes market is expected to continue growing in all regions due to the increasing demand for accurate and reliable glucose testing.

The key players of the Global Glucose Analysis Tubes Market are:

Alere Inc. (United States), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (United Kingdom), Fisher Scientific International LLC (United States), GE Healthcare (United Kingdom), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Greiner Bio-One GmbH (Austria), Hach Company (United States), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (United States), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Sarstedt AG & Co. KG (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

• Glass Tubes

• Plastic Tubes

Based on End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Institutes

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

