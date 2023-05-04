Innovative BrailleDoodle Revolutionizes Learning for Blind Children Worldwide

The BrailleDoodle Kickstarter Main Picture Millie and the BrailleDoodle A boy's hands makes braille on the BrailleDoodle

The BrailleDoodle an effective, enjoyable, and affordable device for teaching Braille, STEM, and experiencing Art.! It is available right now for a $70.

Blindness is a spectrum. Literacy is a right.” — Daniel Lubiner

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The TouchPad Pro Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of the BrailleDoodle Kickstarter . This affordable and innovative device is set to revolutionize the way blind children learn. The BrailleDoodle Kickstarter campaign, which is in its first week, was fully funded in the first 24 hours. You can access the campaign by visiting tinyurl.com/BrailleDoodleKickstarter Developed by Daniel Lubiner, a veteran special education instructor and former art teacher to blind students, the BrailleDoodle is a groundbreaking invention that promises to make learning fun for blind children. With the BrailleDoodle, parents of blind children, teachers (TVIs), schools, and institutions can now provide a groundbreaking invention that enhances education for blind children, helping them make tactile art, play, and learn alongside their sighted peers.The pandemic significantly impacted the education of all children. However, blind children were left to learn remotely with few resources and completely auditorily. Before the pandemic, only 10 percent of blind children were learning to read and write in Braille. In some countries, such as India, the percentage of blind children who learn to read and write is less than 1 percent. These statistics are disturbing, considering Braille is as important to a blind child as print is to a sighted child. The BrailleDoodle aims to help remedy this issue by providing an accessible and enjoyable way for blind children to learn Braille.The BrailleDoodle features an array of hundreds of holes, each containing a smooth metal ball that can be pulled to the surface by a magnetic stylus. The device features a 'Braille side' with examples of letters, numbers, and words and plenty of space to practice. The 'Doodle side' reveals plenty of space to enjoy tactile drawing, and graphs can be made and manipulated."It is amazing how we take for granted that sighted children have everything they need to learn how to read and write, see charts, graphs, and diagrams; we assume everyone does," said Daniel Lubiner. "The BrailleDoodle aims to level the playing field and give blind children the same opportunities for success."The BrailleDoodle Kickstarter offers an early bird price of $70, a bargain for a potentially life-changing device. However, the early bird price will only last until May 13, so take advantage of it! The TouchPad Pro Foundation is a registered non-profit organization founded in 2021 to distribute the BrailleDoodle to children who are blind, low-vision, or deaf-blind worldwide, even to those unable to afford it.All donations on Kickstarter are tax-deductible. Once the campaign concludes, backers will be sent a survey to indicate the number of BrailleDoodles they intend to keep and donate. For every donation a backer makes, they will receive a receipt for their tax returns and our Tax ID number. In addition, any donations can be shipped to a non-profit for blind children in the city of their choice anywhere in the world.With access to tactile art and enjoyable learning, blind children can be put on the path to a successful education and a better future. To support the BrailleDoodle Kickstarter campaign, visit the campaign page at tinyurl.com/BrailleDoodleKickstarter.Visit TouchPadProFoundation.org for more information and alt text.

