International coalition praises the leadership of the UAE in human rights, led by President Bin Zayed
The United Arab Emirates will present its universal periodic review to the United Nations on May 8th 2023.BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAE will explain the developments and efforts it has made to enhance respect for, and compliance with, human rights and the implementation of international obligations.
According to a coalition representing 53 non-governmental human rights organizations concerned with monitoring human rights conditions and following up on the results and outputs of the Universal Periodic Review mechanism for countries that have made remarkable contributions and achievements in the field of human rights, the UAE topped the countries in the region following what was monitored by the Coalition for its leadership in globalism and in devoting commitment to high human values and principles.
The coalition submitted to the UN its report on the universal periodic review of the UAE, and the information dealt with the efforts and achievements made by the UAE in the field of promoting respect for human rights.
The report was launched during an international event devoted to reviewing the journey of human rights development in the UAE. Eleven international experts spoke, with over 100 participants during which the efforts and achievements of the UAE over the past fifty years were reviewed, especially in the field of promoting civil, political, and economic rights.
In addition to advancing civil liberties such as freedom of opinion and expression, strengthening the justice system, protecting prisoners and detainees, and enhancing community protection through the establishment of counselling, reform, and rehabilitation centers, the country also works on promoting collective rights and developing national mechanisms concerned with the protection and promotion of human rights.
During the symposium, the UAE’s care for national strategies for promoting and advancing human rights at the national, regional, and international levels was also praised, especially regarding women’s rights, children’s rights, and vulnerable groups.
Experts highlighted the achievements made by the UAE in the fields of protecting workers’ rights, combating human trafficking, tackling extremism and terrorism, and promoting the discourse of tolerance and human coexistence, specifically its efforts to promote world peace and common human coexistence, which are represented in the Document of Human Fraternity and the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House in the Emirates.
The coalition also organized an international symposium in Geneva, parallel to the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, which discussed the challenges of pioneering and shaping the future of human rights in the UAE.
Eight experts in the field of human rights spoke at the symposium, reviewing many aspects of the leadership achieved by the UAE, especially in the area of human rights as well as civil, political, and economic climate protection, achieving peace, promoting tolerance and human coexistence.
The UAE’s challenges to enhance its global leadership through global efforts to achieve zero neutrality and strengthen international efforts to protect the climate and the environment in the light of the principles of justice and equality is a great example of leadership. The country is concerned with achieving climate justice in the world, which has been adopted as a basis on the United Nations and the Paris Climate Agreement.
During the symposium, the efforts and achievements of the UAE were emphasized in many areas related to the promotion of world peace, combating extremism and terrorism, developing justice systems, and upgrading correctional institutions, rehabilitation centers, as well as counselling centers.
Apart from highlighting the efforts and achievements of the UAE in the field of achieving sustainable development and strengthening international efforts related to the implementation of the requirements of the UN plan for sustainable development, the country pays attention to fundamental rights and freedoms and creates many initiatives concerned with promoting individual rights in a way that guarantees individual and collective rights and liberties.
During the symposium, the UAE was praised for strengthening the system of the rights and liberties in the country and upgrading the national, legislative, and institutional systems that the UAE initiated to establish and activate . These qualitative initiatives that target the human being and depend on the United Nations Development Charter, urge that human rights are the focus and foundation of development.
The coalition participated in the work of the 52nd session of the Council presenting many written statements reviewing the UAE’s achievements in the field of achieving climate justice and organizing the climate conference, stressing the leadership of the UAE in this field.
The UAE’s leadership and progress were praised in a statement presented by the Coalition to the Council.
The coalition concluded its participation in the session by issuing a written statement under the ninth item of the work of the Council, in which it praised the UAE’s strategy for spreading tolerance, combating discrimination and racism, and combating extremism and terrorism. The achievements made in this field demonstrate the importance of establishing the Abrahamic Family House in the Emirates and issuing the Human Fraternity Document as well as the initiative to choose February 4th as a date adopted by the UN as an International Day for Human Fraternity.
The coalition also submitted two statements praising the efforts and leadership of the UAE in promoting women’s rights and global leadership, honoring the experience of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Supreme Council for Women, and the efforts concerned with empowering women, achieving global and regional leadership and progress for them, as well as advancing their path of justice and equality that they seek through empowerment and leadership.
The coalition concluded with a statement presented under Item IX of the Council in the context of the general debate, in which the efforts of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, were praised for achieving peace, promoting tolerance and human coexistence, devoting human brotherhood, and establishing the Abrahamic Family House, stressing the importance of upgrading regional and international practices in a way that enhances the chances of benefiting from the pioneering Emirati experience in the field of protecting collective rights, improving the quality of life, and achieving justice and equality for all without discrimination.
