SB247 in Sen: Representative Jacobson added as a cosponsor - 2023-05-03

WISCONSIN, May 3 - An Act to renumber 86.31 (1) (a); to amend 86.31 (2) (a); and to create 20.395 (2) (fc), 59.58 (6), 86.31 (1) (ac) and 86.31 (3o) of the statutes; Relating to: an agricultural roads improvement grant program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
5/3/2023 Sen. Representative Jacobson added as a cosponsor  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb247

SB247 in Sen: Representative Jacobson added as a cosponsor - 2023-05-03

