Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Gear's management proxy circular dated March 20, 2023 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Greg Bay Elected 47,856,468 88.753% 6,064,245 11.247% Harry English Elected 52,643,190 97.631% 1,277,523 2.369% Ingram Gillmore Elected 53,146,477 98.564% 774,236 1.436% Don T. Gray Elected 52,494,948 97.356% 1,425,765 2.644% Scott Robinson Elected 53,060,853 98.405% 859,860 1.595% Wilson Wang Elected 52,986,595 98.268% 934,118 1.732% Bindu Wyma Elected 53,033,410 98.354% 887,303 1.646%

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.