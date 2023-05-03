Summit organized to assist newcomer professionals

CANADA, May 3 - SAINT JOHN (GNB) – More than 150 newcomer professionals gathered with government and private-sector stakeholders on Tuesday for a summit on workforce preparedness.

“Newcomers have the skills and personal gifts we value – their cultures, ideas and influences mean a great deal here,” said Premier Blaine Higgs, who addressed participants during the event. “That is why we have made it a priority to welcome newcomers to New Brunswick and we will continue to do so.”

The aim of the summit was to help newcomer professionals better understand what they have access to through the provincial government and community resources.

“New Brunswick is becoming a model for other jurisdictions by making diversity, equity, and inclusion a priority,” said Arlene Dunn, minister responsible for immigration and for Opportunities NB. “As we welcome newcomers, we know how important it is for them to be able to put their skills to work. My goal is to make sure that they have what they need to build their lives here.”

Participants were encouraged to bring a copy of their resume for on-site workforce development, and to share with government representatives to help gather a better understanding of the talent that exists in the province and how to better connect with employers.

Among the representatives in attendance at Saint John’s Marco Polo Cruise Terminal for the event were Opportunities New Brunswick, WorkingNB, the Department of Health, TechImpact, and the Saint John Newcomers Centre. Representatives from these groups shared information about the services they offer, answered questions, and arranged to discuss specific cases following the session.

“I would like to thank all the newcomers who attended, government representatives, our partners as well as a special thank you to the settlement agencies around the province that play a huge role in ensuring that newcomers have the proper support to live and prosper in New Brunswick,” said Dunn.

03-05-23