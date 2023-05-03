FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, MAY 1, 2023 CONTACT: Monica Wood, market manager

State Farmers Market

919-733-7417; monica.wood@ncagr.gov Celebrate Strawberry Day at the State Farmers Market Thursday RALEIGH – North Carolina’s strawberry season is well underway and to celebrate this sweet and tasty season, the State Farmers Market will be hosting Strawberry Day Thursday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free samples, free recipes, live music, a performance from the N.C. State University clogging team, and a visit from Suzy the Strawberry. The N.C. Strawberry Association and the market are hosting a strawberry dessert contest with a total of $400 in prize money offered to the top three winners. First place wins $200, second wins $125 and third takes home $75. Desserts must be created and completed at home. Entries will be received from 8 to 10 a.m. at the State Farmers Market Administrative Office, with judging to follow at 10 a.m. The administrative office is at the top of the hill by the flagpole. Prizes will be awarded at noon at the Strawberry Day exhibit in the Event Center, located between the Farmers Area and the N.C. Seafood Restaurant. All entries must be made with at least two cups of North Carolina-grown strawberries; making strawberries the main ingredient. Judging will be based on flavor of product, appearance and attractiveness, texture/tenderness/quality of the finished product, and creative use and preparation. Recipes become the property of the N. C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and do not need to be original. (Please note the source of your recipe if it is not original.) Recipes containing raw eggs will not be judged. All entries must be accompanied by a recipe with complete instructions. Type or write your recipe on an 8-1/2 x 11 sheet of paper with your name, address and telephone number listed in the upper right corner. Desserts should be brought in disposable containers. The market will not be responsible for the return of dishes or plates. Contestants can pick up items between 3 and 4 p.m. In addition to market vendors offering fresh, locally grown strawberries for sale, the Got to Be NC cookbook, featuring nine strawberry recipes, will also be available to purchase. The State Farmers Market is one of four, state-operated farmers markets located across North Carolina. It is located at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh, Exit 297 off Interstate 40. The market offers seasonal produce, fresh meats and seafood, and a large variety of specialty products. The market is also home to Market Imports, Super-Sod, three restaurants and a coffee shop. For more information visit www.statefarmersmarker.org or follow the market on Facebook. -30-1