Luminas Launches Innovative Pain Patch Solutions

Luminas, a leading provider of innovative pain relief solutions, today announced the launch of its revolutionary pain patch. The patch is designed to provide fast, targeted relief of chronic and acute pain, and is the first of its kind to be available on the market.

The Luminas Pain Patch is a non-invasive, drug-free solution that uses advanced technology to deliver targeted relief directly to the source of pain. The patch is designed to be worn on the skin and is powered by a small, rechargeable battery. It works by sending a low-level electrical current to the affected area, stimulating the nerves and providing relief from pain.

The patch is easy to use and can be worn for up to 12 hours at a time. It is also waterproof, so it can be worn while showering or swimming. The patch is available in two sizes, and can be used on any part of the body.

The Luminas Pain Patch is a safe and effective way to relieve pain without the need for medication. It is an ideal solution for those who suffer from chronic pain, as well as those who experience occasional flare-ups.

“We are excited to launch the Luminas Pain Patch,” said Marketing Manager. “This revolutionary product is the first of its kind, and we are confident that it will provide fast and effective relief for those who suffer from chronic and acute pain.”

The Luminas Pain Patch is now available for purchase online and in select retail stores.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Luminas


Contact Person:

John Smith


Email:Send Email
Phone:

+18442441400


Address:

18 Bunsen


City:

Irvine


State:

Califirnia


Country:

United States


Website:https://luminas.com/

