5N Plus Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

The Company delivered solid first quarter financial results, generating 56% year-over-year consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 growth. This performance was supported by an increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA under Specialty Semiconductors, resulting from sustained demand from the terrestrial renewable energy and solar space power markets. The Company's first quarter performance was also supported by a 70% increase in Adjusted EBITDA under Performance Materials, which now benefits from an improved product mix following the Company's exit from the manufacturing of low margin extractive and catalytic products in the second half of 2022.

Looking ahead, management remains very optimistic about the near-term outlook for the Company and, in particular, for its Specialty Semiconductors segment. 5N Plus remains a partner of choice that works with the world's leading companies to support critical technology advancements, both on earth and in space.

Q1 2023 Highlights and Subsequent Events

Revenue in Q1 2023 reached $55.3 million , compared to $64.4 million for the same period last year. The decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's exit from the manufacturing of low margin extractive and catalytic products in the second half of 2022.

, compared to for the same period last year. The decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's exit from the manufacturing of low margin extractive and catalytic products in the second half of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2023 reached $8.8 million , compared to $5.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of 56%, with Specialty Semiconductors increasing by 27% to $7.2 million , supported by higher demand, and Performance Materials increasing by 70% to $4.5 million , impacted by a more favourable product mix.

, compared to for the same period last year, an increase of 56%, with Specialty Semiconductors increasing by 27% to , supported by higher demand, and Performance Materials increasing by 70% to , impacted by a more favourable product mix. Adjusted gross margin 1 in Q1 2023 was 29.8%, compared to 21.9% in Q1 2022.

in Q1 2023 was 29.8%, compared to 21.9% in Q1 2022. On March 31, 2023 , the backlog 1 represented 306 days of annualized revenue, 53 days higher than the previous quarter and 110 days higher than the same period last year. The increase is attributable to favourable negotiations of long-term contracts.

, the backlog represented 306 days of annualized revenue, 53 days higher than the previous quarter and 110 days higher than the same period last year. The increase is attributable to favourable negotiations of long-term contracts. Net debt 1 stood at $79.6 million on March 31, 2023 , slightly higher than the $78.3 million at the end of fiscal 2022.

stood at on , slightly higher than the at the end of fiscal 2022. On April 14, 2023 , 5N Plus confirmed its role in the European Space Agency's mission to Jupiter and NASA's intention to employ AZUR's solar cells in its future mission to Jupiter.

, 5N Plus confirmed its role in the European Space Agency's mission to Jupiter and NASA's intention to employ AZUR's solar cells in its future mission to Jupiter. On April 26, 2023 , the Company announced its plans to increase AZUR's production capacity by 30% over the course of 2023 and 2024, through productivity improvements, the installation of new equipment and the commissioning of co-investment equipment.

"Despite a complex global environment, 5N Plus continues to capitalize on its momentum as a partner of choice in high-growth and value-added end markets, as reflected in our solid Adjusted EBITDA1 and margin performance, as well as our record backlog1. We continue to secure long-term commercial partnerships and are increasing our production capacity to meet our extensive pipeline of contracted work under Specialty Semiconductors. At the same time, we are also seeing the positive margin impact of our improved product mix under Performance Materials. As such, we remain highly optimistic in our outlook in our target markets and confident in our ability to meet our financial objectives for FY 2023 and FY 2024," said Gervais Jacques, President and CEO of 5N Plus.

Outlook

Management remains focused on building on its momentum to reap the full potential of its strategy by meeting customer demand in value–added markets and for products that offer high-growth potential and superior margins. The Company continues to expect strong demand in its target markets, including terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power under Specialty Semiconductors and in the health and pharmaceutical sector under Performance Materials.

Management maintains its previously disclosed Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of between $35 million and $40 million for FY 2023, with a higher contribution expected to be generated in the second half of the year, and a projected Adjusted EBITDA range of between $45 million and $50 million for FY 2024.

2023 Virtual-only Annual Meeting of Shareholders

5N Plus Inc. will also hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2023 in virtual format only.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra–pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

Forward–Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward–looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward–looking information and statements are based on the best estimates available to the Company at the time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements. A description of the risks affecting the Company's business and activities appears under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" of 5N Plus' 2022 MD&A dated February 21, 2023 and note 10 of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 available on www.sedar.com.

Forward–looking statements can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "should", "would", "believe", "expect", the negative of these terms, variations of them or any similar terms. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward–looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that 5N Plus will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of 5N Plus. The forward–looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company has no obligation to publicly update such forward–looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The reader is warned against placing undue reliance on these forward–looking statements.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

For the three-month periods ended March 31

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)



2023 2022

$ $ Revenue 55,287 64,421 Cost of sales 42,002 54,249 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,893 7,493 Other expenses (income), net 1,666 7,392

50,561 69,134 Operating earnings (loss) 4,726 (4,713)





Financial expense



Interest on long-term debt 2,032 945 Imputed interest and other interest expense 228 326 Foreign exchange and derivative loss 15 299

2,275 1,570 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 2,451 (6,283) Income tax expense (recovery)



Current 914 1,845 Deferred 83 (2,373)

997 (528) Net earnings (loss) 1,454 (5,755)





Earnings (loss) per share 0.02 (0.07) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.02 (0.07) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.02 (0.07)

Net earnings (loss) are completely attributable to equity holders of 5N Plus Inc.



5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)





March 31 2023 December 31 2022

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 41,423 42,691 Accounts receivable 33,580 32,872 Inventories 94,755 86,254 Income tax receivable 3,780 5,488 Other current assets 14,640 19,857 Total current assets 188,178 187,162 Property, plant and equipment 79,359 77,951 Right-of-use assets 29,802 30,082 Intangible assets 30,989 31,563 Goodwill 11,825 11,825 Deferred tax assets 5,857 6,002 Other assets 3,360 3,400 Total non-current assets 161,192 160,823 Total assets 349,370 347,985





Liabilities



Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 39,244 40,200 Income tax payable 5,684 8,780 Derivative financial liabilities 67 - Current portion of deferred revenue 12,835 11,730 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,078 2,136 Current portion of long-term debt 25,000 - Total current liabilities 84,908 62,846 Long-term debt 96,000 121,000 Deferred tax liabilities 6,776 6,959 Employee benefit plan obligations 12,165 11,643 Lease liabilities 28,138 28,266 Deferred revenue 4,411 2,354 Other liabilities 1,926 2,141 Total non-current liabilities 149,416 172,363 Total liabilities 234,324 235,209





Equity 115,046 112,776 Total liabilities and equity 349,370 347,985



Non–IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA means Operating earnings (loss) as defined before the effect of impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (recovery), litigation and restructuring costs, impairment of non-current assets and depreciation and amortization. 5N Plus uses Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Q1 2023 Q1 2022





$ $ Revenues



55,287 64,421 Operating expenses



(50,561) (69,134) Operating earnings (loss)



4,726 (4,713) Share-based compensation expense



12 124 Impairment of non-current assets



- 5,386 Depreciation and amortization



4,059 4,829 Adjusted EBITDA



8,797 5,626 Adjusted EBITDA margin



15.9 % 8.7 %



Adjusted gross margin is a measure used to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales, excluding depreciation and inventory impairment charges. 5N Plus also expressed this measure in percentage of revenues by dividing the gross margin value by the total revenue.

Adjusted gross margin is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure:

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Q1 2023 Q1 2022





$ $ Total revenue



55,287 64,421 Cost of sales



(42,002) (54,249) Gross margin



13,285 10,172 Depreciation included in cost of sales



3,202 3,905 Adjusted gross margin



16,487 14,077 Adjusted gross margin percentage



29.8 % 21.9 %



Backlog represents the expected orders the Company has received, but has not yet executed, and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months, expressed in dollars and estimated in number of days not to exceed 365 days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in number of days, and calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered, divided by annualized year revenues. 5N Plus uses backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenues.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. 5N Plus uses this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position.

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at March 31, 2023 As at December 31, 2022

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 121,000 121,000 Lease liabilities including current portion 30,216 30,402 Subtotal Debt 151,216 151,402 Lease liabilities including current portion (30,216) (30,402) Total Debt 121,000 121,000 Cash and cash equivalents (41,423) (42,691) Net Debt 79,577 78,309

