Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 2.8 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary March job estimates show an increase of 17,100 jobs for a total of 2,744,000 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by18,000 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 900 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted March 2023 unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the revised February 2023 rate of 3.0 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in March 2022, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for March 2023 was 2,808,700, of which 2,729,200 were employed and 79,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.8 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,111,000, of which 3,037,600 were employed and 73,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.4 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,503,000, of which 3,409,600 were employed and 93,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.7 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.2 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.3 percentage point from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 68,300, while the number of employed increased by 72,600, and the number of unemployed decreased by 4,300. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 76,900, while the number of employed increased by 88,200, and the number of unemployed decreased by 11,300. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 80,100, while the number of employed increased by 91,200 and the number of unemployed decreased by 11,200. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 0.3 percentage points while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and Suburban Ring decreased by 0.4 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 17,100 jobs. The private sector increased by 18,000 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 900 jobs over the month. Eight private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in manufacturing (100 jobs); mining, logging & construction (1,100 jobs); information (600 jobs); financial activities (1,100 jobs); professional and business services (3,800 jobs); educational and health services (2,600 jobs); leisure and hospitality (9,000 jobs) and other services (800 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,100 jobs). Government overall decreased 900 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 1,300 jobs, state government decreased by 200 jobs and the local government increased by 600 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 58,500 jobs. The private sector increased by 52,700 jobs, while the public sector increased by 5,800 jobs. Job increases were registered in mining, logging & construction (3,200 jobs); financial activities (600 jobs); professional and business services (11,300 jobs); educational and health services (14,700 jobs); leisure and hospitality (23,000 jobs) and other services (3,600 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in manufacturing (-700 jobs) trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,600 jobs) and information (-1,400 jobs). Government overall increased by 5,800 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 7,800 jobs, State government shows an increase of 6,500 jobs and the local government increased 7,100 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Attachments