Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,605 in the last 365 days.

National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year and for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $140.9 million, or $1.53 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $167.3 million, or $1.82 per share, in the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating results of $141.8 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to $154.4 million, or $1.68 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).
  • Net cash provided by operating activities fiscal year to date of $711 million, an increase of $285 million or 67%, compared to $426 million in the prior year.
  • E&P segment net Appalachian natural gas production of 93.2 Bcfe, an increase of 9.7 Bcfe, or 12%, higher than prior year and 3% higher than fiscal 2023 first quarter.
  • Joint settlement agreement filed in Utility's Pennsylvania rate case for increase in base rates of $23 million (black box settlement) and the addition of a weather normalization mechanism. This joint settlement, pending PaPUC approval, would become effective in August.
  • Company is revising its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance to a range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share, while maintaining capital expenditure guidance with a range of $830 million to $940 million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “The Company had strong operational results in the second quarter amidst a challenging commodity price backdrop. Over the first six months of fiscal 2023, we experienced a significant year-over-year increase in free cash flow generation, affording us the flexibility to reduce our absolute leverage levels and further strengthen our investment grade balance sheet.

“With respect to the balance of the fiscal year, our consistent approach to hedging, combined with the durability of our rate-regulated cash flows, position us well to navigate current natural gas pricing headwinds. As we look further ahead, our ongoing investment in the modernization of our rate-regulated infrastructure, along with Seneca’s growing natural gas production and an improved long-term outlook for natural gas prices, should continue to drive significant free cash flow.”

ACQUISITION OF BOLT-ON UPSTREAM ASSETS IN EASTERN DEVELOPMENT AREA

Seneca has entered into an agreement to acquire upstream assets in northwest Tioga County, Pennsylvania from Southwestern Energy for total consideration of $127.0 million, subject to certain purchase price adjustments at closing.

As part of the transaction, Seneca has agreed to purchase approximately 30,000 net acres located in Tioga and Potter counties, Pennsylvania. At closing, these assets are expected to have flowing net production of approximately 20 million cubic feet per day. The transaction is anticipated to close on June 1, 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Additionally, Seneca entered into two separate transactions to acquire approximately 6,000 bolt-on fee and lease acres, with a modest amount of production and one proved developed non-producing well, in its Lycoming and Tioga operating areas for total consideration of between $20 and $25 million, subject to closing and title adjustments.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Reported GAAP Earnings   $ 140,880     $ 167,328     $ 310,570     $ 299,720  
Items impacting comparability:                
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)     2,471             2,273        
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset     (677 )           (623 )      
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)     (1,068 )     2,170       (1,278 )     6,659  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments     224       (456 )     268       (1,398 )
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability (Utility)           (18,533 )           (18,533 )
Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability           3,892             3,892  
Adjusted Operating Results   $ 141,830     $ 154,401     $ 311,210     $ 290,340  
                 
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share   $ 1.53     $ 1.82     $ 3.37     $ 3.26  
Items impacting comparability:                
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P)     0.02             0.02        
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)     (0.01 )     0.02       (0.01 )     0.05  
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax (Utility)           (0.16 )           (0.16 )
Rounding                 (0.01 )      
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share   $ 1.54     $ 1.68     $ 3.37     $ 3.15  


FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance with updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share, a decrease of $0.30 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The decrease from the Company’s prior earnings guidance primarily reflects the impact of lower natural gas prices, as the rest of the Company's assumptions and projections are unchanged.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.50 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2023, a decrease of $0.75 per MMBtu from the $3.25 per MMBtu assumed in the previous guidance. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated natural gas price projections approximate the current NYMEX forward curve and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2023 net production guidance range of 370 to 390 Bcfe remains unchanged. Capital expenditures are expected to be within the range of $525 to $575 million, which is consistent with prior guidance. During the first half of the year, the Company operated a two-rig program with a dedicated completion crew, while also periodically utilizing a top-hole rig and an additional completion crew. As previously planned, activity levels are expected to decrease during the remainder of the fiscal year as the Company drops its top-hole rig and only utilizes its dedicated completion crew.

Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 92% of its projected remaining fiscal 2023 production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 77% of Seneca’s expected remaining fiscal 2023 production is either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or was entered into at a fixed price.

The Company’s other guidance assumptions remain unchanged from the previous guidance. The details are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2023 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2023     2022   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 60,982   $ 71,121   $ (10,139 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax   1,794         1,794  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 62,776   $ 71,121   $ (8,345 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,574   $ 158,450   $ (3,876 )


Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $10.1 million versus the prior year. Higher production and Appalachian realized natural gas prices were more than offset by the loss of earnings related to Seneca's crude oil production in California which was divested in June 2022. This decrease includes an unrealized loss of $2.5 million ($1.8 million after-tax) recognized from a reduction in the implied fair value of an asset related to the contingent consideration in connection with this divestiture. Excluding this loss, Seneca's earnings decreased $8.3 million.

Seneca produced 93.3 Bcfe during the second quarter, an increase of 6.2 Bcfe, or 7%, from the prior year. This increase was a result of a 9.7 Bcf increase, or 12%, in Appalachian natural gas production, partially offset by a 3.5 Bcfe decrease in production related to the aforementioned California sale.

Seneca’s average Appalachian realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.58 per Mcf, an increase of $0.02 per Mcf from the prior year. The lower Appalachian natural gas prices, before the impact of hedging, were more than offset by an increase in the weighted average hedge price compared to the prior year second quarter.

On an absolute basis, lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”) decreased $6.8 million primarily due to the California sale. Partly offsetting that decrease were increases in LOE from higher transportation and gathering costs as a result of increased production, as well as higher water management and well maintenance costs in Appalachia. LOE expense includes $55.3 million in intercompany expense for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. On a per unit basis, LOE was $0.71 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.12 per Mcfe from the prior year.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expense decreased by $1.4 million largely due to the California sale. On a per unit basis, G&A expense was $0.19 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.03 per Mcfe from the prior year. The decrease in Seneca’s other operating expenses of $2.7 million was also primarily due to the sale of Seneca’s California assets. Other taxes decreased $2.4 million largely attributable to both the impact of the sale of Seneca's California assets as well as lower Impact Fees in Pennsylvania.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense increased $8.1 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. DD&A expense was $0.63 per Mcfe, an increase of $0.05 per Mcfe from the prior year.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2023     2022   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 23,858   $ 25,470   $ (1,612 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,926   $ 61,371   $ (2,445 )


The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.6 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) expense, partially offset by an increase in other income. O&M expense increased $2.8 million primarily due to higher personnel, pipeline integrity, and compressor maintenance costs. The increase in other income of $1.3 million was primarily attributable to a higher weighted average interest rate on intercompany short-term notes receivables.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2023     2022   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 24,334   $ 22,092   $ 2,242
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,263   $ 43,056   $ 3,207


The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $2.2 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partially offset by higher O&M expense and higher DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $4.4 million, or 8%, which was the result of a 5.6 Bcf increase in gathered volumes due to an increase in Seneca’s natural gas production. The increase in O&M expense of $1.2 million was due to higher compression leasing expenses, as well as increases in personnel expenses and costs for materials. DD&A expense increased $0.6 million due primarily to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2023     2022     Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 31,720   $ 53,048     $ (21,328 )
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax       (14,641 )     14,641  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 31,720   $ 38,407     $ (6,687 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,820   $ 77,529     $ (11,709 )


The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $21.3 million versus the prior year. Distribution's prior-year second quarter earnings included a $14.6 million (after-tax) reduction in an other post-employment benefit (“OPEB”) regulatory liability as a result of the February 2022 conclusion of a rate proceeding in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory.

Excluding the impact of the reduction in the OPEB-related regulatory liability recorded in the prior year's second quarter, the Utility segment's second quarter earnings decreased $6.7 million, due to lower customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), along with higher O&M and interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in non-service pension and OPEB costs and higher other income.

The decline in customer margin of $8.5 million was due primarily to a $8.0 million reduction in base rates in New York as a result of a rate proceeding that became effective October 1, 2022 which temporarily reduced the Utility’s recovery of pension and OPEB expenses to zero. In addition to lowering rates, the proceeding mandated a corresponding decrease in pension and OPEB expense, most of which had been previously recorded in “below the line” non-service pension and OPEB costs. Additionally, customer margin was lower due to a decrease in customer usage related to weather that was 11% warmer than last year in Pennsylvania (where the Company's current rates are not subject to a weather normalization adjustment mechanism). These decreases were partially offset by higher revenues from the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanism in its New York service territory.

O&M expense increased by $3.0 million due primarily to higher personnel costs and an increase in legal and consulting expenses related to the current Pennsylvania rate case proceeding filed in October 2022. An increase in the accrual for uncollectible accounts, which was generally in line with the increase in the Utility segment’s revenue, also contributed to higher O&M expense for the quarter. Interest expense increased $4.2 million due primarily to a higher weighted average interest rate on intercompany short-term borrowings. The increase in other income of $1.5 million was primarily attributable to interest earned on deferred gas costs.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of less than $0.1 million in the current quarter, which was $4.4 million lower than the combined net loss of $4.4 million in the prior-year second quarter. The reduction in the net loss was primarily driven by unrealized gains on investment securities recognized in the current quarter compared to unrealized losses on investment securities recognized in the prior-year second quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=96471e60&confld=49148. After registering, you will receive your access details via email. To join by telephone on the day of the call, dial U.S. toll free 1-833–470–1428 and provide Access Code 565178. The teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. An audio replay of the teleconference call will be available until Thursday, May 11, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial U.S. toll free 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 313864.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

 

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; changes in economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company’s ability to complete planned strategic transactions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company's workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2023. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the six months ended March 31, 2023, including: (1) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share; and (2) after-tax unrealized gains on other investments, which increased earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the six months ending September 30, 2023, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

  Previous FY 2023 Guidance   Updated FY 2023 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $5.35 to $5.75   $5.10 to $5.40
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25 - 25.5%   ~ 25 - 25.5%
       
Capital Expenditures (Millions)*      
Exploration and Production $525 - $575   $525 - $575
Pipeline and Storage $110 - $130   $110 - $130
Gathering $85 - $105   $85 - $105
Utility $110 - $130   $110 - $130
Consolidated Capital Expenditures $830 - $940   $830 - $940
       
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance**      
       
Commodity Price Assumptions      
NYMEX natural gas price $3.25 /MMBtu   $2.50 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price $2.25 /MMBtu   $1.80 /MMBtu
       
Production (Bcfe) 370 to 390   370 to 390
       
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)      
LOE $0.67 - $0.69   $0.67 - $0.69
G&A $0.17 - $0.19   $0.17 - $0.19
DD&A $0.60 - $0.64   $0.60 - $0.64
       
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)      
Gathering Segment Revenues $230 - $245   $230 - $245
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $360 - $380   $360 - $380

* Capital expenditures guidance excludes capital related to recently announced acquisitions.
** Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 6 months of the fiscal year.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Second quarter 2022 GAAP earnings $ 71,121     $ 25,470     $ 22,092     $ 53,048     $ (4,403 )   $ 167,328  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability               (18,533 )         (18,533 )
Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability               3,892           3,892  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   2,170       2,170  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   (456 )     (456 )
Second quarter 2022 adjusted operating results   71,121       25,470       22,092       38,407       (2,689 )     154,401  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   19,077                       19,077  
Higher (lower) crude oil production   (28,690 )                     (28,690 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   (1,289 )                     (1,289 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (2,580 )                     (2,580 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues           3,458               3,458  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               (2,919 )         (2,919 )
Impact of new rates****               (6,333 )         (6,333 )
System modernization tracker revenues               1,729           1,729  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   5,344                       5,344  
Lower (higher) operating expenses   3,184       (2,241 )     (920 )     (1,718 )         (1,695 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   1,872                       1,872  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (6,366 )         (439 )             (6,805 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions   1,032       927           5,517       562       8,038  
(Higher) lower interest expense               (3,395 )     1,917       (1,478 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   35       (60 )     (224 )     806       (205 )     352  
All other / rounding   36       (238 )     367       (374 )     (443 )     (652 )
Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results   62,776       23,858       24,334       31,720       (858 )     141,830  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   (2,471 )                     (2,471 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   677                       677  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   1,068       1,068  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   (224 )     (224 )
Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings $ 60,982     $ 23,858     $ 24,334     $ 31,720     $ (14 )   $ 140,880  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Second quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.77     $ 0.28     $ 0.24     $ 0.58     $ (0.05 )   $ 1.82  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Reduction of other post-retirement liability, net of tax               (0.16 )         (0.16 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                   0.02       0.02  
Second quarter 2022 adjusted operating results per share   0.77       0.28       0.24       0.42       (0.03 )     1.68  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   0.21                       0.21  
Higher (lower) crude oil production   (0.31 )                     (0.31 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (0.03 )                     (0.03 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues           0.04               0.04  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               (0.03 )         (0.03 )
Impact of new rates****               (0.07 )         (0.07 )
System modernization tracker revenues               0.02           0.02  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   0.06                       0.06  
Lower (higher) operating expenses   0.03       (0.02 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )         (0.02 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   0.02                       0.02  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (0.07 )                       (0.07 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions   0.01       0.01           0.06       0.01       0.09  
(Higher) lower interest expense               (0.04 )     0.02       (0.02 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate                     0.01             0.01  
All other / rounding         (0.01 )     (0.01 )           (0.01 )     (0.03 )
Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share   0.68       0.26       0.26       0.35       (0.01 )     1.54  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax   (0.02 )                     (0.02 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                   0.01       0.01  
Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.35     $     $ 1.53  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Six months ended March 31, 2022 GAAP earnings $ 133,490     $ 50,637     $ 45,229     $ 75,178     $ (4,814 )   $ 299,720  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability               (18,533 )         (18,533 )
Tax impact of reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability               3,892           3,892  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   6,659       6,659  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   (1,398 )     (1,398 )
Six months ended March 31, 2022 adjusted operating results   133,490       50,637       45,229       60,537       447       290,340  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   36,513                       36,513  
Higher (lower) crude oil production   (56,128 )                     (56,128 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   34,518                       34,518  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (2,601 )                     (2,601 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       7,119       6,766               13,885  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               348           348  
Impact of new rates****               (10,059 )         (10,059 )
System modernization tracker revenues               2,597           2,597  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               1,741           1,741  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   11,341                       11,341  
Lower (higher) operating expenses   6,507       (3,700 )     (2,105 )     (4,108 )     (489 )     (3,895 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   891                       891  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (11,147 )     (1,617 )     (690 )             (13,454 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions   2,304       1,519       438       9,652       (3,881 )     10,032  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (855 )     (852 )         (5,423 )     3,639       (3,491 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (1,137 )     (251 )     (776 )     739       (158 )     (1,583 )
All other / rounding   128       480       210       (487 )     (116 )     215  
Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results   153,824       53,335       49,072       55,537       (558 )     311,210  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   (2,273 )                     (2,273 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   623                       623  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   1,278       1,278  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   (268 )     (268 )
Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings $ 152,174     $ 53,335     $ 49,072     $ 55,537     $ 452     $ 310,570  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2022 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.45     $ 0.55     $ 0.49     $ 0.82     $ (0.05 )   $ 3.26  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Reduction of other post-retirement regulatory liability, net of tax               (0.16 )         (0.16 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                   0.05       0.05  
Six months ended March 31, 2022 adjusted operating results per share   1.45       0.55       0.49       0.66             3.15  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   0.40                       0.40  
Higher (lower) crude oil production   (0.61 )                     (0.61 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   0.37                       0.37  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (0.03 )                     (0.03 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       0.08       0.07               0.15  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather                          
Impact of new rates****               (0.11 )         (0.11 )
System modernization tracker revenues               0.03           0.03  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               0.02           0.02  
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   0.12                       0.12  
Lower (higher) operating expenses   0.07       (0.04 )     (0.02 )     (0.04 )     (0.01 )     (0.04 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   0.01                       0.01  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (0.12 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )             (0.15 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
(Higher) lower other deductions   0.02       0.02             0.10       (0.04 )     0.10  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (0.01 )     (0.01 )         (0.06 )     0.04       (0.04 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (0.01 )           (0.01 )     0.01             (0.01 )
All other / rounding   0.01             0.01       (0.01 )           0.01  
Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results per share   1.67       0.58       0.53       0.60       (0.01 )     3.37  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax   (0.02 )                     (0.02 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                   0.01       0.01  
Rounding                   0.01       0.01  
Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.65     $ 0.58     $ 0.53     $ 0.60     $ 0.01     $ 3.37  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
**** Amount is offset by corresponding decrease in other deductions and will have no earnings impact for the year ended September 30, 2023.


               
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)              
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating Revenues:              
Utility Revenues $ 406,758     $ 369,092     $ 718,376     $ 605,776  
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues   244,552       261,676       521,525       505,957  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues   65,951       70,952       136,218       136,544  
    717,261       701,720       1,376,119       1,248,277  
Operating Expenses:              
Purchased Gas   243,839       199,592       415,035       301,219  
Operation and Maintenance:              
Utility   56,453       53,476       106,805       100,120  
Exploration and Production and Other   31,782       49,806       58,655       95,425  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering   37,479       33,518       70,740       63,446  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   25,367       27,717       51,572       52,219  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   100,964       91,245       197,564       179,823  
    495,884       455,354       900,371       792,252  
               
Operating Income   221,377       246,366       475,748       456,025  
               
Other Income (Expense):              
Other Income   2,884       10,018       9,203       8,940  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (27,583 )     (30,079 )     (57,188 )     (60,209 )
Other Interest Expense   (5,861 )     (1,519 )     (9,704 )     (2,680 )
               
Income Before Income Taxes   190,817       224,786       418,059       402,076  
               
Income Tax Expense   49,937       57,458       107,489       102,356  
               
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 140,880     $ 167,328     $ 310,570     $ 299,720  
               
Earnings Per Common Share              
Basic $ 1.53     $ 1.83     $ 3.39     $ 3.28  
Diluted $ 1.53     $ 1.82     $ 3.37     $ 3.26  
               
Weighted Average Common Shares:              
Used in Basic Calculation   91,794,765       91,444,638       91,686,110       91,354,488  
Used in Diluted Calculation   92,256,348       92,064,711       92,264,717       92,047,467  


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2023       2022  
ASSETS      
Property, Plant and Equipment $ 12,978,137     $ 12,551,909  
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   6,162,406       5,985,432  
Net Property, Plant and Equipment   6,815,731       6,566,477  
Current Assets:      
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments   71,533       46,048  
Hedging Collateral Deposits         91,670  
Receivables - Net   257,965       361,626  
Unbilled Revenue   60,018       30,075  
Gas Stored Underground   6,554       32,364  
Materials and Supplies - at average cost   45,204       40,637  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs   26,851       99,342  
Other Current Assets   75,233       59,369  
Total Current Assets   543,358       761,131  
Other Assets:      
Recoverable Future Taxes   104,426       106,247  
Unamortized Debt Expense   8,062       8,884  
Other Regulatory Assets   61,497       67,101  
Deferred Charges   85,053       77,472  
Other Investments   74,618       95,025  
Goodwill   5,476       5,476  
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   224,701       196,597  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   42,424       9,175  
Other   1,896       2,677  
Total Other Assets   608,153       568,654  
Total Assets $ 7,967,242     $ 7,896,262  
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES      
Capitalization:      
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity      
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and      
Outstanding - 91,795,080 Shares and 91,478,064 Shares, Respectively $ 91,795     $ 91,478  
Paid in Capital   1,031,341       1,027,066  
Earnings Reinvested in the Business   1,810,454       1,587,085  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (54,864 )     (625,733 )
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   2,878,726       2,079,896  
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs   2,085,235       2,083,409  
Total Capitalization   4,963,961       4,163,305  
Current and Accrued Liabilities:      
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper   410,000       60,000  
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt         549,000  
Accounts Payable   119,497       178,945  
Amounts Payable to Customers   2,830       419  
Dividends Payable   43,602       43,452  
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt   14,303       17,376  
Customer Advances         26,108  
Customer Security Deposits   34,382       24,283  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   257,923       257,327  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   34,763       785,659  
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities   917,300       1,942,569  
Other Liabilities:      
Deferred Income Taxes   1,000,526       698,229  
Taxes Refundable to Customers   354,274       362,098  
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability   265,626       259,947  
Other Regulatory Liabilities   189,378       188,803  
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities   2,977       3,065  
Asset Retirement Obligations   160,910       161,545  
Other Liabilities   112,290       116,701  
Total Other Liabilities   2,085,981       1,790,388  
Commitments and Contingencies          
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 7,967,242     $ 7,896,262  


         
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
    Six Months Ended
    March 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)     2023       2022  
         
Operating Activities:        
Net Income Available for Common Stock   $ 310,570     $ 299,720  
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash        
Provided by Operating Activities:        
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization     197,564       179,823  
Deferred Income Taxes     80,745       94,212  
Stock-Based Compensation     11,286       10,631  
Reduction of Other Post-Retirement Regulatory Liability           (18,533 )
Other     10,758       14,494  
Change in:        
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue     71,760       (166,584 )
Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances     21,243       32,040  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs     72,491       29,377  
Other Current Assets     (15,864 )     (8,605 )
Accounts Payable     (29,169 )     2,006  
Amounts Payable to Customers     2,411       3,401  
Customer Advances     (26,108 )     (17,223 )
Customer Security Deposits     10,099       1,474  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities     28,741       11,164  
Other Assets     (26,901 )     (32,659 )
Other Liabilities     (8,417 )     (9,119 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 711,209     $ 425,619  
         
Investing Activities:        
Capital Expenditures   $ (496,362 )   $ (415,415 )
Net Proceeds from Sale of Oil and Gas Producing Properties           13,525  
Deposit Paid for Upstream Assets     (12,700 )      
Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust     10,000       30,000  
Other     14,413       13,689  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   $ (484,649 )   $ (358,201 )
         
Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank   $ 250,000     $  
Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper     100,000       59,500  
Reduction of Long-Term Debt     (549,000 )      
Dividends Paid on Common Stock     (87,051 )     (83,091 )
Net Repurchases of Common Stock     (6,694 )     (9,026 )
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities   $ (292,745 )   $ (32,617 )
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash     (66,185 )     34,801  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period     137,718       120,138  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31   $ 71,533     $ 154,939  


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023     2022   Variance
Total Operating Revenues $ 244,552     $ 261,593     $ (17,041 )   $ 521,525   $ 505,791   $ 15,734  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance:                  
General and Administrative Expense   17,435       18,798       (1,363 )     33,033     36,553     (3,520 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense   65,783       72,548       (6,765 )     127,328     141,684     (14,356 )
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense   2,089       4,756       (2,667 )     4,612     9,328     (4,716 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   4,671       7,041       (2,370 )     11,647     12,775     (1,128 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   58,605       50,547       8,058       114,164     100,054     14,110  
    148,583       153,690       (5,107 )     290,784     300,394     (9,610 )
                   
Operating Income   95,969       107,903       (11,934 )     230,741     205,397     25,344  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit   347       (186 )     533       694     (372 )   1,066  
Interest and Other Income   (1,623 )     75       (1,698 )     (292 )   131     (423 )
Interest Expense   (12,186 )     (12,206 )     20       (25,420 )   (24,338 )   (1,082 )
Income Before Income Taxes   82,507       95,586       (13,079 )     205,723     180,818     24,905  
Income Tax Expense   21,525       24,465       (2,940 )     53,549     47,328     6,221  
Net Income $ 60,982     $ 71,121     $ (10,139 )   $ 152,174   $ 133,490   $ 18,684  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.66     $ 0.77     $ (0.11 )   $ 1.65   $ 1.45   $ 0.20  
                   


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023     2022   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 64,223     $ 67,795     $ (3,572 )   $ 131,844   $ 129,342   $ 2,502  
Intersegment Revenues   30,880       27,602       3,278       60,915     54,405     6,510  
Total Operating Revenues   95,103       95,397       (294 )     192,759     183,747     9,012  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   462       989       (527 )     887     1,437     (550 )
Operation and Maintenance   27,275       24,438       2,837       51,294     46,611     4,683  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   8,440       8,599       (159 )     17,123     17,180     (57 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   17,728       17,294       434       35,142     33,095     2,047  
    53,905       51,320       2,585       104,446     98,323     6,123  
                   
Operating Income   41,198       44,077       (2,879 )     88,313     85,424     2,889  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   1,330       767       563       2,660     1,534     1,126  
Interest and Other Income   958       192       766       2,822     1,595     1,227  
Interest Expense   (10,877 )     (10,618 )     (259 )     (21,829 )   (20,750 )   (1,079 )
Income Before Income Taxes   32,609       34,418       (1,809 )     71,966     67,803     4,163  
Income Tax Expense   8,751       8,948       (197 )     18,631     17,166     1,465  
Net Income $ 23,858     $ 25,470     $ (1,612 )   $ 53,335   $ 50,637   $ 2,698  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.26     $ 0.28     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.58   $ 0.55   $ 0.03  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023     2022   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 1,728     $ 3,157     $ (1,429 )   $ 4,374   $ 7,202   $ (2,828 )
Intersegment Revenues   55,253       49,447       5,806       109,020     97,627     11,393  
Total Operating Revenues   56,981       52,604       4,377       113,394     104,829     8,565  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance   10,715       9,551       1,164       20,403     17,739     2,664  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   3       (3 )     6       14     2     12  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   8,918       8,362       556       17,626     16,753     873  
    19,636       17,910       1,726       38,043     34,494     3,549  
                   
Operating Income   37,345       34,694       2,651       75,351     70,335     5,016  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit   37       (56 )     93       75     (112 )   187  
Interest and Other Income   225       18       207       395     27     368  
Interest Expense   (3,900 )     (4,071 )     171       (7,943 )   (8,219 )   276  
Income Before Income Taxes   33,707       30,585       3,122       67,878     62,031     5,847  
Income Tax Expense   9,373       8,493       880       18,806     16,802     2,004  
Net Income $ 24,334     $ 22,092     $ 2,242     $ 49,072   $ 45,229   $ 3,843  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.26     $ 0.24     $ 0.02     $ 0.53   $ 0.49   $ 0.04  
                   


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT   2023       2022     Variance     2023     2022   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 406,758     $ 369,092     $ 37,666     $ 718,376   $ 605,776   $ 112,600  
Intersegment Revenues   358       110       248       420     184     236  
Total Operating Revenues   407,116       369,202       37,914       718,796     605,960     112,836  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   271,881       225,469       46,412       470,301     352,680     117,621  
Operation and Maintenance   57,292       54,249       3,043       108,568     101,710     6,858  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   12,123       11,955       168       22,531     22,013     518  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   15,553       14,997       556       30,428     29,827     601  
    356,849       306,670       50,179       631,828     506,230     125,598  
                   
Operating Income   50,267       62,532       (12,265 )     86,968     99,730     (12,762 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit   (5 )     13,023       (13,028 )     (13 )   8,697     (8,710 )
Interest and Other Income   1,769       289       1,480       3,211     813     2,398  
Interest Expense   (9,709 )     (5,504 )     (4,205 )     (17,752 )   (11,028 )   (6,724 )
Income Before Income Taxes   42,322       70,340       (28,018 )     72,414     98,212     (25,798 )
Income Tax Expense   10,602       17,292       (6,690 )     16,877     23,034     (6,157 )
Net Income $ 31,720     $ 53,048     $ (21,328 )   $ 55,537   $ 75,178   $ (19,641 )
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.35     $ 0.58     $ (0.23 )   $ 0.60   $ 0.82   $ (0.22 )
                   


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
ALL OTHER   2023       2022     Variance     2023     2022   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $     $     $     $   $   $  
Intersegment Revenues                       $ 6   $ (6 )
Total Operating Revenues                         6     (6 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas                         6     (6 )
Operation and Maintenance                     21     5     16  
                      21     11     10  
                   
Operating Loss                     (21 )   (5 )   (16 )
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Income   (62 )           (62 )     (387 )   2     (389 )
Interest Expense   (28 )           (28 )     (49 )       (49 )
Loss before Income Taxes   (90 )           (90 )     (457 )   (3 )   (454 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   (21 )           (21 )     (107 )   4     (111 )
Net Loss $ (69 )           (69 )     (350 )   (7 )   (343 )
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $           $     $       $ 0.00  
           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
CORPORATE   2023       2022     Variance     2023     2022   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $     $ 83     $ (83 )   $   $ 166   $ (166 )
Intersegment Revenues   1,153       1,082       71       2,304     2,165     139  
Total Operating Revenues   1,153       1,165       (12 )     2,304     2,331     (27 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance   4,265       3,835       430       7,447     6,844     603  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   130       125       5       257     249     8  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   160       45       115       204     94     110  
    4,555       4,005       550       7,908     7,187     721  
                   
Operating Loss   (3,402 )     (2,840 )     (562 )     (5,604 )   (4,856 )   (748 )
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   (354 )     (1,017 )     663       (709 )   (2,034 )   1,325  
Interest and Other Income   37,409       28,740       8,669       75,286     61,918     13,368  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (27,583 )     (30,079 )     2,496       (57,188 )   (60,209 )   3,021  
Other Interest Expense   (6,308 )     (947 )     (5,361 )     (11,250 )   (1,604 )   (9,646 )
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes   (238 )     (6,143 )     5,905       535     (6,785 )   7,320  
Income Tax Benefit   (293 )     (1,740 )     1,447       (267 )   (1,978 )   1,711  
Net Income (Loss) $ 55     $ (4,403 )   $ 4,458     $ 802   $ (4,807 ) $ 5,609  
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $     $ (0.05 )   $ 0.05     $ 0.01   $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS   2023       2022     Variance     2023     2022   Variance
Intersegment Revenues $ (87,644 )   $ (78,241 )   $ (9,403 )   $ (172,659 ) $ (154,387 ) $ (18,272 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   (28,504 )     (26,866 )     (1,638 )     (56,153 )   (52,904 )   (3,249 )
Operation and Maintenance   (59,140 )     (51,375 )     (7,765 )     (116,506 )   (101,483 )   (15,023 )
    (87,644 )     (78,241 )     (9,403 )     (172,659 )   (154,387 )   (18,272 )
Operating Income                              
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Deductions   (37,147 )     (31,827 )     (5,320 )     (74,539 )   (63,259 )   (11,280 )
Interest Expense   37,147       31,827       5,320       74,539     63,259     11,280  
Net Income $     $     $     $   $   $  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $     $   $   $  


                       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
          Increase           Increase
    2023     2022   (Decrease)     2023     2022   (Decrease)
                       
Capital Expenditures:                      
Exploration and Production $ 155,112 (1) $ 134,748  (3) $ 20,364   $ 323,617  (1)(2) $ 273,960  (3)(4) $ 49,657  
Pipeline and Storage   16,838 (1)   14,404  (3)   2,434     33,265  (1)(2)   38,465  (3)(4)   (5,200 )
Gathering   20,788 (1)   11,055  (3)   9,733     34,081  (1)(2)   19,975  (3)(4)   14,106  
Utility   23,942 (1)   23,925  (3)   17     49,230  (1)(2)   43,308  (3)(4)   5,922  
Total Reportable Segments   216,680     184,132     32,548     440,193     375,708     64,485  
All Other                        
Corporate   391     271     120     403     496     (93 )
Total Capital Expenditures $ 217,071   $ 184,403   $ 32,668   $ 440,596   $ 376,204   $ 64,392  


(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2023, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $56.1 million, $2.2 million, $2.0 million, and $4.2 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2023, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
   
(2) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2023, exclude capital expenditures of $83.0 million, $15.2 million, $10.7 million and $11.4 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2022 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2023. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2022, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2023.
   
(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2022, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $52.5 million, $3.5 million, $3.4 million, and $4.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2022, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
   
(4) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2022, exclude capital expenditures of $47.9 million, $39.4 million, $4.8 million and $10.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2021 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2022. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2021, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2022.


                   
DEGREE DAYS                  
              Percent Colder
              (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended March 31, Normal   2023   2022   Normal (1)   Last Year (1)
Buffalo, NY 3,290   2,820   3,161   (14.3 )   (10.8 )
Erie, PA 3,108   2,645   2,973   (14.9 )   (11.0 )
                   
Six Months Ended March 31,                  
Buffalo, NY 5,543   4,868   4,865   (12.2 )   0.1  
Erie, PA 5,152   4,632   4,533   (10.1 )   2.2  

(1)   Percents compare actual 2023 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2023 degree days to actual 2022 degree days.

                         
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                         
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
            Increase           Increase
      2023     2022   (Decrease)     2023     2022   (Decrease)
                         
Gas Production/Prices:                        
Production (MMcf)                        
Appalachia     93,241     83,565     9,676       183,815     164,954     18,861  
West Coast         397     (397 )         805     (805 )
Total Production     93,241     83,962     9,279       183,815     165,759     18,056  
                         
Average Prices (Per Mcf)                        
Appalachia   $ 2.79   $ 3.97   $ (1.18 )   $ 3.77   $ 4.18   $ (0.41 )
West Coast   N/M     10.04   N/M   N/M     9.91   N/M
Weighted Average     2.79     4.00     (1.21 )     3.77     4.21     (0.44 )
Weighted Average after Hedging     2.58     2.60     (0.02 )     2.80     2.56     0.24  
                         
Oil Production/Prices:                        
Production (Thousands of Barrels)                        
Appalachia     7     1     6       15     1     14  
West Coast         522     (522 )         1,070     (1,070 )
Total Production     7     523     (516 )     15     1,071     (1,056 )
                         
Average Prices (Per Barrel)                        
Appalachia   $ 74.12   $ 78.32   $ (4.20 )   $ 78.25   $ 75.38   $ 2.87  
West Coast   N/M     94.95   N/M   N/M     85.93   N/M
Weighted Average     74.12     94.93     (20.81 )     78.25     85.93     (7.68 )
Weighted Average after Hedging     74.12     70.45     3.67       78.25     67.30     10.95  
                         
Total Production (MMcfe)     93,283     87,100     6,183       183,905     172,185     11,720  
                         
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:                        
General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1)   $ 0.19   $ 0.22   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.18   $ 0.21   $ (0.03 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2)   $ 0.71   $ 0.83   $ (0.12 )   $ 0.69   $ 0.82   $ (0.13 )
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1)   $ 0.63   $ 0.58   $ 0.05     $ 0.62   $ 0.58   $ 0.04  
                         


N/M Not Meaningful (as a result of the sale of Seneca's West Coast assets in June 2022)
   
(1) Refer to page 15 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
   
(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.58 and $0.55 per Mcfe for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.58 and $0.56 per Mcfe for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

   

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
 
Hedging Summary for Remaining Six Months of Fiscal 2023   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps              
NYMEX   65,640,000   MMBTU   $ 2.88 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   47,880,000   MMBTU   $ 3.43 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.13 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   41,700,181   MMBTU   $ 2.25 / MMBTU
Total   155,220,181   MMBTU      
               
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps              
NYMEX   119,180,000   MMBTU   $ 3.28 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   65,280,000   MMBTU   $ 3.33 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.17 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales