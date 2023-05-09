Klean Industries and WOIMA Sign MOU to Combine Forces and Partner in Providing Integrated Waste to Value Solutions
WOIMA’s innovative solutions can change the game of waste to energy and the economics of scale needed to address municipal solid waste challenges on a modular and distributed basis.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Klean Industries Inc (“Klean”), a leading company providing technologies and solutions to solve the global challenges associated with creating value from waste, is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with WOIMA Finland Oy (“WOIMA”) to collaborate on the development of projects that combine integrated waste-to-energy (“WTE”) and resource recovery plant (“RRP”) solutions that recover the resources and energy contained inside end-of-life tires, end-of-life plastics, and municipal solid wastes.
— Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc
Together the parties will combine their expertise, specialized skill sets, and technologies in the waste-to-value space to co-develop projects in various strategic regions of the world to provide integrated eco-park solutions for some of the great waste challenges facing the planet.
This partnership will leverage both parties’ technology portfolios to target waste streams that represent mutually beneficial solutions that can be rapidly deployed in less time and with fewer costs. Both companies possess unique technologies that are complementary to each other which provide niche solutions to challenging waste streams.
Together the companies have scalable containerized plant solutions that are prefabricated and pre-assembled for fast deployment which guarantees quality and cost-effectiveness of their respective solutions. Additionally, the advanced automation and standardized maintenance of their solutions ensure high plant reliability and reduced operating costs.
The parties also see value in combining the patent-pending KleanLoop™ which is a digital blockchain software as a service (“SaaS”) technology platform to create an added layer of transparency. Klean’s platform can facilitate and enhance the recovery of resources by recording the entire lifecycle of waste on the blockchain, where it can be traced back to its origin, providing a level of transparency that can be used to certify the quality and sustainability of energy and recovered resources.
After decades of developing and deploying large-scale waste-to-energy projects and evaluating new opportunities around the globe, both parties believe WOIMA provides a scalable, modular, and leading solution for waste to energy projects that are smaller in scale. The challenges of building traditional waste to energy plants have been a combination of the cost and time to build such facilities. Additionally, the significant volume of low-value waste needed by traditional WTE projects for the economics to make sense is significant. Also, when considering the availability of meaningful tipping fees (also known as gate fees) combined with the lower value of the electrical energy from the perspective of the power purchase price are the fundamental reasons why the adoption of waste to energy is slow in developing nations despite the abundance of waste. The WOIMA solution changes this scenario and makes smaller-scale waste-to-energy projects faster to deploy and more cost-effective where waste volumes, tipping fees, and power prices are lower.
“WOIMA is constantly looking for new delivery partners that share the same ideology and ambition level as we do. Klean shares a similar philosophy when it comes to technical solution designs and has a global market presence with their pyrolysis and gasification processes. We like their business model and how they see the future of waste to value. I am looking forward to harvesting the global waste-to-energy market with the Klean Team.”, commented Henri Kinnunen, CEO, WOIMA Corporation.
“WOIMA’s innovative solutions can change the game of waste to energy and the economics of scale needed to address municipal solid waste challenges on a modular and distributed basis. We are excited by this partnership and believe that together we can develop new opportunities to convert waste into renewable electricity, heating / cooling, and now hydrogen for use in mobility applications which removes the need to have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (“PPA”) which have historically been a challenge to negotiate and maintain”, said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.
About WOIMA Corporation
WOIMA Corporation is a Finnish supplier of best-in-class waste-to-value products, projects, and services worldwide. They have developed solutions that enable them, and the customer, to transform and recycle virtually any waste stream into raw materials and energy. WOIMA combines Finnish engineering know-how in waste management with power generation design expertise. These solutions are used in Finland every day. They support the circular economy ideology and ensure that less than 1% of Finland’s waste ends up in landfills.
Their mission is to improve the quality of life both locally and globally, as well as empower people to utilize waste as a commodity. Decades of international project management experience ensures an on-time, in-budget, and high-quality WOIMA solution delivery across the globe.
For more information, visit www.woimacorporation.com.
• LinkedIn ~ https://www.linkedin.com/company/woima-corporation/
• YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/@woimacorporation
• Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/woimacorporation/
• Twitter ~ https://twitter.com/woimacorp
About Klean Industries
Klean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Their international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the highest-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. The unique products and services offered by Klean are a result of combined knowledge in the design of recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Klean’s global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets enabling projects to be delivered in less time and at lower costs.
Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks, and green hydrogen from various kinds of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide a specialization in building projects that use advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. By creating a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy, Klean Industries is the link between the low carbon, circular economy, and the goal of zero waste to landfill.
For more information, visit www.kleanindustries.com.
• LinkedIn ~ www.linkedin.com/companies/KleanIndustries
• YouTube ~ www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries
• Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries
• Instagram ~ www.instagram.com/KleanIndustries
• Twitter ~ www.twitter.com/KleanIndustries
CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS
Klean Industries Inc.
Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,
Vancouver, BC,
Canada, V7Y1B3
(T) +1.604.637.9609
(T) +1.866.302.5928
(F) +1.604.637.9609
Emma Goldman
Klean Industries Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Klean Industries - Waste to Energy - Equipment, Technologies & Solutions