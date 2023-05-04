Ford's 1st All-Electric Truck: The F-150® Lightning Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Since the turn of the century, technology has advanced in unbelievable ways allowing for growth in all areas including marketing.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to supercharge its surrounding communities by meeting the public's demands and needs for EVs.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers like Ford Motor Company have been spearheading the way to the future through electric vehicles (EVs), and more and more of these vehicles are populating the roads. Where there is demand, there needs to be a supply that meets it. As a new market of consumers becomes accustomed to and looking forward to the next EV models, an increasing number of Ford dealerships are debating on whether or not to adapt to the trend.

However, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has already taken the first few steps in meeting the wants of the community. To accommodate the growing EV customer base in their surrounding area, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to expand its EV capabilities. Soon, this Ford dealership will be one of the first dealerships to provide everything an electric vehicle lover would need to keep their EV running.



The First Order of Business: Providing a Selection of Electric Vehicles

When Ford first announced its first renditions of all-electric vehicles to the public, such as the Mustang® Mach-E and the F-150® Lightning™, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. was among the dealerships that had them on their lot. Local customers could also place a custom order to the manufacturer through the dealership for specific electric models, trims, or color palettes.

Although the automotive industry is currently going through an inventory and car chip shortage, and EVs are growing increasingly hard to procure, this dealership continues to strive to meet the demands of the EV community. Even now, the dealership strives to provide its customers with new electric vehicles when they can bring in new stock.



The Second Order of Business: Maintenance for Electric Vehicles

Whether a gas-powered vehicle or an electric one, all vehicles have parts that need proper maintenance to ensure that they run smoothly and keep the driver as safe as possible. Regular maintenance is the key to ensuring that a vehicle remains in its peak condition and EVs can't escape from the cycle. However, unlike traditional gas-powered vehicles, EVs don't need as much service, nor do they need to be brought into a dealership as often.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has one of the best-equipped service departments in the Indianapolis area. Although the special parts of an electric vehicle, such as the battery and related systems, don't need as much service, owners still need to bring them in for new tires and brake checks as often as any other vehicle. However, the dealership isn't satisfied with only providing that.

To ensure that the dealership's customers have all of the automotive services they need, Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s service bays will be undergoing upgrades and enhancements that will allow them to provide the special auto services EVs (sometimes) need. No matter if a customer has a Mustang® Mach-E or an F-150® Lightning™, the service team at Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will strive to return the vehicle to its best state.



The Third Order of Business: Auto Parts for the Right Automobiles

Not to mention, the dealership also keeps various auto parts for electric vehicles on hand in its parts department. Although EVs are becoming more prevalent in recent years, they're still not completely mainstream due to their price and small quantity. Despite that, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. ensures that there's an adequate number of spare parts on hand for any customer that needs it for their EV.

Currently, these parts only include the mechanical parts that EVs share with traditional vehicles. However, as the dealership upgrades and enhances its capabilities and available services, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. hopes to soon also provide the necessary specialty parts that make an EV electrifying.



The Fourth Order of Business: EV Charging Stations

One of the biggest advantages of an electric vehicle, aside from a decreased cost of maintenance and upkeep, is the power source. Not only is electricity cleaner than pure gasoline, but it's also more energy efficient and cheaper. Most modern EVs are designed with a rechargeable battery. EV owners can recharge their cars at EV charging stations or at home. There are public EV stations available in specific locations, and Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is currently planning on adding one to the list.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to enhance its current services to better serve its community. With the rise of electric vehicles on the scene, this dealership will continue to stay at the forefront and provide its customers with what they need to surge along with the electric trend.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. With the higher demand for electric vehicles, this dealership strives to meet the needs of its local communities and provide the best it can offer. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.