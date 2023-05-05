Forno Launches Nationwide Campaign to Promote Outdoor Cooking and Entertaining
Forno, a leading manufacturer of high-quality kitchen appliances, has recently launched a nationwide campaign to promote outdoor cooking and entertaining.CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forno, a leading manufacturer of high-quality kitchen appliances, has recently launched a nationwide campaign to promote outdoor cooking and entertaining. With summer just around the corner, Forno's campaign aims to inspire more people to take advantage of the warmer weather and spend more time outside with friends and family.
One of the best ways to enjoy outdoor cooking is with Forno's range of premium gas ranges. Forno offers various gas ranges perfect for outdoor cooking and entertaining. Two best-selling products are the Forno Lseo 30" Wide 5 Sealed Brass Burner Pro-Style Freestanding Gas Range and the Forno Galiano 48" Wide 8 Sealed Burner Freestanding Dual Fuel Gas Range with Electric Oven.
The Forno Lseo Freestanding Gas Range is a versatile, high-performance range with precise temperature control and five sealed brass burners. The range also features a spacious oven with a convection fan for even heat distribution, making it perfect for cooking various meals. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a great addition to any outdoor kitchen.
The Forno Galiano Freestanding Dual Fuel Gas Range with Electric Oven is another top-selling product from Forno. This range offers eight sealed burners and a spacious oven with a convection fan, making it perfect for cooking multiple dishes. It also features a built-in griddle and a powerful 18,000 BTU burner, perfect for outdoor cooking and entertaining.
With the launch of their nationwide campaign, Forno is encouraging more people to embrace outdoor cooking and entertaining. The high-quality gas ranges, including the Forno Lseo and the Forno Galiano, are the perfect tools to help create delicious meals and memorable experiences in the backyard. Whether hosting a summer BBQ or cooking a family dinner, Forno's gas ranges will help make the most of the outdoor space and create unforgettable memories with our loved ones.
