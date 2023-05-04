Homeowners Can Save Energy and Money with Tax Credit for Insulation

Home insulation tax credit Spray foam insulation Federal Energy Tax Credits

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners throughout the United States can now save energy and money by taking advantage of a new federal energy tax credit for installing insulation. The credit is part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which was signed into law earlier this year. It allows homeowners to receive up to 30% of their insulation costs back in the form of an energy tax credit.

The insulation tax credit is designed to encourage homeowners to make energy-efficient improvements to their homes. Installing insulation can significantly reduce energy costs throughout the year by keeping heat in during winter and out during summer. In addition, properly insulated homes are more comfortable and can help reduce noise levels from outside sources.

The insulation tax credit covers materials such as fiberglass, cellulose, rock wool, and spray foam. It also covers labor costs associated with installing the insulation.

Today, homeowners have the opportunity to make their homes more comfortable and reduce energy costs with attic, wall, and crawl space insulation. Proper insulation can keep a home’s temperature consistent throughout the year, prevent air leaks that lead to higher energy bills, and protect against moisture buildup that can cause costly damage.

The tax credit is part of the federal government's efforts to promote green living and reduce emissions from residences. While this credit may not cover all costs associated with making your home more efficient, it's still a great step towards making your home more sustainable and reducing your monthly bills.

For more information about File My Taxes Online and the Insulation Tax Credit, visit www.filemytaxesonline.org.