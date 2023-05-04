WITNESS A TALE OF BRAVERY AS TIMOTHY UNVEILS HIS ODYSSEY TOWARDS HEALING AFTER A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY
Author Timothy Slykhuis weaves an inspiring story, showcasing the power of perseverance in the face of life's most daunting obstacles.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy Slykhuis was born in Alberta, Canada, and was the first male of five children to Dr. John and Ruth Slykhuis. He was then diagnosed with dyslexia early on, which hindered his ability to read for academic purposes. He was a very physically active person who ran or cycled everywhere to keep his spirits up and his physique in shape. While riding to work, Timothy was struck by a cab, plunging him into the perplexing realm of traumatic brain injury.
This book, Starfish Sky, is about the true story of the recovery of author Timothy Slykhuis from his traumatic brain injury, resulting in his coma. Starfish Sky will undoubtedly capture every reader's emotions and also take them on a rollercoaster ride.
Imagine being a physically active man and then, all of a sudden, waking up mentally and physically impaired. It is such an opposite turn of events that no one would ever want to happen to them. But even though this tough encounter happened, Timothy never forgot that there would always be a rainbow after the rain. Timothy was driven to recover and found support from his family and even discovered his full potential while on his way to perfect health.
This book will surely inspire people who have really lost all hope and people who want to find the courage within themselves. Don’t forget to grab a copy of Timothy Slykhuis's debut book, Starfish Sky, from Amazon and other leading online bookstores.
