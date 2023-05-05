7th annual NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Conference is now open for registration
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
The NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago are partnering again to bring veteran businesses the 7th annual Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference!
We are pleased to share the great economic report of the Billion Dollar Round Table showing that BDR members reported spending $3.3 Billion in Tier 1 spend with NVBDC-certified veterans.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is elated to partner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for the 7th annual Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference to continue to provide education and opportunities to Service-Disabled and Veteran- Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).
— Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC
The NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago is partnering once again to bring veteran business owners to the 7th annual Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference. The conference brings speakers from NVBDC, The Federal Reserve, The State of Michigan, SBA, and many corporations. The speakers are on a mission to give business owners a real take on doing business.
NVBDC and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Reserving Business Connections Conference will feature professional speakers; all attending to give veteran business owners insight into navigating procurement successfully.
Key-Note Speaker
Dr. Fred McKinney is a renowned economist, academic leader, and advocate. In addition to his work in academia, Dr. McKinney has also served as a leader in various organizations dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in education and the workplace. He was a founding member of the Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now (ConnCAN), which advocates for quality education for all students in the state. He also served as president and CEO of the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council, which supports certified minority-owned businesses and helps them connect with major corporations.
Dr. McKinney will present “Revitalizing Supplier Diversity-Opportunities and Challenges “, during the event.
NVBDC and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will be hosting our event live for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. We are ecstatic to see our veterans and professionals back face-to-face once again. The conference will be held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Detroit in Detroit, MI.
Veteran Businesses will have the option for 1:1 matchmaking with supplier diversity professionals. Corporations are ecstatic to be matching with Veteran Business Owners. Please do not fret, even if a corporation does not match with you before the event, you will have the opportunity to request a meeting during matchmaking! The business conference will feature 1:1 matchmaking available from 1:00 PM- 5:00 PM EST after speaker presentations.
To register for the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s 7th annual Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference please click here and choose your category.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
