Avint CTO to Present at MicroStrategy World 2023

Federal cybersecurity firm also unveiling first-to-market cybersecurity product

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avint LLC, a fast-growing federal cybersecurity and management consulting firm, today announced that its CTO, Dr. Suresh Subbaratinam, will speak at MicroStrategy World 2023, scheduled for May 1-4 in Orlando. As part of the “Enhance Public Sector Insights & Improve Risk Management” session, Subbaratinam will introduce Avint AREA, the company’s first-to-market cybersecurity product that helps government agencies pinpoint and prioritize vulnerabilities.



“Government agencies face thousands of dynamic cyber threats daily. Too often, cybersecurity resources are poorly allocated and miss critical vulnerabilities,” said Marcie Nagel, Avint CEO. “We built Avint AREA with a MicroStrategy-powered dashboard to deliver powerful visualization and analytics that help agencies track their cyber risk posture and remediation progress. This year’s MicroStrategy World is the perfect place to unveil Avint AREA and we’re looking forward to introducing the patent-pending product to attendees from around the world.”

Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, Avint AREA uniquely combines adversary threats and techniques with an organization’s vulnerabilities to provide real-time assessments of the current threat scenario.

The educational session will discuss how critical national security agencies enhance operations with data analytics, from simple HyperIntelligence solutions to machine learning-powered risk management algorithms. Subbaratinam will dive deeper into how proprietary machine learning algorithms help the DoD reduce cybersecurity risk and prioritize remediation.

WHO: Dr. Suresh Subbaratinam | Chief Technology Officer | Avint

SESSION: Northstrat & Avint: Enhance Public Sector Insights & Improve Risk Management

WHEN: Wednesday, May 03, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

About Avint LLC

Avint delivers innovative cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to achieve government mission success. As a fast-growing, service-disabled veteran-owned and women-owned small business, Avint offers defense, intelligence and national security customers better options for securing systems anywhere at any time. Through proven past performance in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions within classified technology environments, the Avint team is recognized for ensuring excellent outcomes. Avint was founded by CEO Marcie Nagel, a nationally respected cybersecurity and zero trust expert, U.S. Air Force and FBI veteran, and former principal and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program leader at Booz Allen Hamilton. Learn more at www.avintllc.com.

