U.S. Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Education Announce SelectTalentUSA, New Partnership to Increase Quality Jobs through FDI

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su announced the launch of SelectTalentUSA, a joint initiative to help build a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing workforce needs of foreign multinationals as they establish new – or expand existing – operations in the United States. The new partnership seeks to help foreign investors build local and state partnerships, adapt their traditional talent-development approaches to the U.S., and harness America’s unique comparative advantage—its diverse and skilled workforce.

SelectTalentUSA supports the Departments’ efforts to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) that creates good-paying jobs in America. Encouraging these kinds of investments is an essential part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to create an equitable economy for workers and families and revitalize communities that have been overlooked or left behind. The initiative also responds to the challenges that foreign investors face as they enter the United States, by providing information and connections on how to access and leverage the diverse American workforce.



“Ensuring we have a well-trained workforce is critical to spurring more foreign direct investment in the U.S.,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “By connecting foreign multinationals to federal and local partnerships that train American workers, SelectTalentUSA will help encourage investment in America, create good-paying jobs, and get workers the skills they need to compete and thrive.”



"Promoting student achievement and equipping students with the skills they need to be globally competitive is a core objective of our Raise the Bar: Lead the World initiative," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "SelectTalentUSA is an opportunity to showcase the outstanding and diverse talent that we have in this country, demonstrate our commitment to preparing the next generation of students to drive innovation in the workforce, and drive home why companies around the world should consider investing in America a smart investment.”



“Improving equitable access to good jobs helps to build an economy that works for everyone,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “Leveraging our partnerships through SelectTalentUSA helps foreign investors establish and expand access to a skilled and diverse workforce and underscores our commitment to ensuring the U.S. retains its place among the most productive and innovative economies in the world.”



The Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Education will pilot the program this year with the German, Swiss, and Austrian markets, energizing existing cooperation with those countries on expanding apprenticeships. The three Departments have in place a Joint Declaration of Intent with the federal government of Germany and Memoranda of Understanding with Switzerland and Austria—each meant to increase cooperation and exchange of information on the countries’ well-established and highly successful apprenticeship systems.



The Departments of Commerce, Labor, and Education along with over 20 other departments comprise the SelectUSA-led Interagency Investment Working Group (IIWG) to increase coordination and provide guidance and information related to specific and broad-reaching issues that affect business investment decisions. SelectTalentUSA will leverage the IIWG to connect foreign investors to the resources and experts to establish quality training and education programs.



Registered Apprenticeship is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid work experience with a mentor, classroom instruction and a portable, nationally recognized credential. Registered Apprenticeships are an effective recruitment, retention, and training strategy to build a skilled and diverse workforce.