Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on New Nation’s Report Card on History and Civics Education

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the latest Nation’s Report card showing a decline in history and civics scores for eighth graders:

“The latest data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress further affirms the profound impact the pandemic had on student learning in subjects beyond math and reading. It tells us that now is not the time for politicians to try to extract double-digit cuts to education funding, nor is it the time to limit what students learn in U.S. history and civics classes. We need to provide every student with rich opportunities to learn about America’s history and understand the U.S. Constitution and how our system of government works. Banning history books and censoring educators from teaching these important subjects does our students a disservice and will move America in the wrong direction.”