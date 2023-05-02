Awards recognize outstanding BC Sheriff Service members

CANADA, May 2 - On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the following honourees were recognized as recipients of the Peace Officer Exemplary Service Medals and Bars by the Attorney General.

Bars are given in recognition of each decade of service of 30 years or more.

Vancouver Island

A/Supt. Garfield Shirley, Vancouver Island, 30 years (bar)

Senior Insp. Lisa Greenwood, Victoria, 20 years

Staff Sgt. William Ingham, Duncan, 30 years (bar)

Staff Sgt. George MacLagan, Campbell River, 30 years (bar)

Provincial Training Officer George Moldovanos, Victoria, 30 years (bar)

Staff Sgt. Colleen Piercy, Victoria, 20 years

Staff Sgt. Derek Scanlan, Port Alberni, 20 years

Sgt. Krista Kitson, Victoria, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff William Jaskow, Victoria, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Paula Lesperance, Western Communities, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Lora McDonald, Nanaimo, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Sandi Quayle, Nanaimo, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Paul Philip, Victoria, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Michael Redlick, Nanaimo, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Gary Smith, Nanaimo, 20 years

Vancouver

Executive director and Chief Sheriff, BC Sheriff Service, Paul Corrado, Vancouver, 30 years (bar)

Director Ross McKenna, Provincial Programs, 40 years (bar)

Supt. Jag Punn, Office of the Chief Sheriff, 30 years (bar)

Staff Sgt. Richard Catton, Vancouver, 20 years

Staff Sgt. Scott Conlan, Sheriff Provincial Operations Centre, 20 years

Sgt. Jagjit Johal, Vancouver, 20 years

Sgt. Sandy King, Vancouver, 20 years

Staff Sgt. Darren Lunot, Vancouver, 20 years

Sgt. Brad Morrison, Vancouver, 20 years

Sgt. Jeff Petersen, North Vancouver, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Anna D'Amato, Vancouver, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff David Iorizzo, Vancouver, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Gerry Kolp, Vancouver, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Neil McMann, Vancouver, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Darcy Pinch, Vancouver, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Jeffrey Radons, Vancouver, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Paul Tudor, Vancouver, 20 years

Fraser

Supt. Chad Fast, Integrated Threat Assessment Unit, 20 years

Senior Insp. Jas Brar, New Westminster, 30 years (bar)

Senior Insp. Dave Richardson, Surrey, 30 years (bar)

Insp. Peter Hamilton, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)

Insp. Tyler Lorenz, Richmond, 30 years (bar)

Insp. Philip Spencer, Richmond, 20 years

Staff Sgt. Scott Conlan, Sheriff Provincial Operations Centre, 20 years

Staff Sgt. Josh Livingston, Sheriff Provincial Operations Centre, 20 years

Sgt. Rhoda Anderson, Port Coquitlam, 20 years

Sgt. Jose Da Costa, Surrey, 20 years

Sgt. Steve Gill, Surrey, 20 years

Senior Intelligence Officer, Richard Langlois, Integrated Threat Assessment Unit, 20 years

Sgt. Nathan Levac, Abbotsford, 20 years

Sgt. Tracy McIsaac, Surrey, 20 years

Sgt. Daniel Phillips, Surrey, 20 years

Sgt. Daryl Spearman, Surrey, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Ron Anderson, Abbotsford, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Norman Bell, Abbotsford, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Bell, Chilliwack, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Ranbir Bhullar, New Westminster, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Rupinder Brar, Surrey, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Adrian Cairns, Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Angelo Cirillo, Coquitlam, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Tim Clark, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Vicki Cobby, Surrey, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Paul Cumming, New Westminster, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Raj Dhaliwal, Port Coquitlam, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Paul Fournier, Port Coquitlam, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Lance Hand, Chilliwack, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Anthony Holland, Coquitlam, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Heather Mason, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Shawn O'Shea, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Chantal Pedersen, Surrey, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Bryan Pomfrey, Sheriff Provincial Operations Centre, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Roman Pozniak, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Maj. Rasode, New Westminster, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff John Shetler, Richmond, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Sarjit Siddoo, Surrey, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff John Silvester, Abbotsford, 30 years (bar)

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Sochan, Abbotsford, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Bradley Sweet, Coquitlam, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Theresa Wiebe, Abbotsford, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Gary Wong, Surrey, 20 years

Interior

Provincial Intelligence Analyst Scott Adams, Integrated Threat Assessment Unit, 20 years

Insp. Kurt Goessman, Penticton, 20 years

Insp. Iris Steffler, Nelson, 30 years (bar)

Provincial Training Officer Greg Ducharme, Kamloops, 30 years (bar)

Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Jackson, Kamloops, 20 years

Staff Sgt. Tanya Smith, Vernon, 20 years

Sgt. Paul Blair, Salmon Arm, 30 years

Sgt. David Cooper, Kelowna, 30 years

Sgt. Glen Fehr, Kamloops, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Greg Allarie, Kamloops, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Fraser Brooks, Vernon, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff David Davidson, Kamloops, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Gordon Dodds, Kelowna, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Darcy Gropp, Kamloops, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Andrew Hodge, Kelowna, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Edward Kehler, Kelowna, 20 years

North

Supt. Peter Wharton, (North Region) Prince George, 30 years (bar)

Insp. Dave Horvath, Terrace, 20 years

Staff Sgt. Michael Ringer, Prince Rupert, 30 years (bar)

Sgt. Joseph Kerkhof, Prince George, 30 years (bar)

Sgt. Eric Leblond, Prince George, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Mitchell Baker, Prince George, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Graham Bayles, Terrace, 30 years

Deputy Sheriff Alicia Correia, Prince George, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Mark Hyland, Prince Rupert, 20 years

Deputy Sheriff Colin Willoner, Terrace, 20 years

Chief Sheriff Commendation – Deputy Sheriff Paula Lesperance, Western Communities:

This commendation is awarded to an individual who displays outstanding lifetime achievement, or significantly contributes towards legacy building for BC Sheriff Service.

The Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of BC presented Lesperance with an Indigenous blanket to recognize the assistance, compassion and respect she provides to Indigenous people. Her work with the Indigenous community, colleagues, and local citizens, also led to her receive a Superintendent Commendation in 2021.

Chief Sheriff Deputy of the Year Commendation – Deputy Sheriff Graham Fuller, Courtenay:

This commendation is awarded annually to a deputy sheriff who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Fuller is a role model to his peers. As a member of the 2023 sheriff’s Polar Plunge team in support of Special Olympics BC, he was the service’s top fundraiser. Fuller is passionate about the sheriff service and most recently volunteered to join the Regional Ambassador Program to support others to become sheriffs.

Life Saving Commendation – Deputy Sheriff Dave McCarthy, New Westminster:

This commendation is awarded annually to a sheriff whose actions saved the life of a fellow citizen in an emergency.

McCarthy helped save the life of a police officer during an emergency at a training exercise with the Port Moody Police Department in May 2021.

Award of Distinction – Mark Gervin, Vancouver:

This award honours a member of the public or another agency who has made major contributions to aid in the work of sheriffs through community work, personal leadership or an independent act of distinction.

Gervin is a criminal defence counsel, ad hoc Crown counsel, lecturer at the Allard School of Law, and the legal director of the Indigenous Community Legal Clinic at Allard Law. In recognition of the impact of the many stressful situations sheriffs encounter in their work and to improve the physical and mental well-being of sheriffs, Gervin donated exercise equipment to sheriff offices around the province.