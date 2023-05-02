Awards recognize outstanding BC Sheriff Service members
CANADA, May 2 - On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the following honourees were recognized as recipients of the Peace Officer Exemplary Service Medals and Bars by the Attorney General.
Bars are given in recognition of each decade of service of 30 years or more.
Vancouver Island
- A/Supt. Garfield Shirley, Vancouver Island, 30 years (bar)
- Senior Insp. Lisa Greenwood, Victoria, 20 years
- Staff Sgt. William Ingham, Duncan, 30 years (bar)
- Staff Sgt. George MacLagan, Campbell River, 30 years (bar)
- Provincial Training Officer George Moldovanos, Victoria, 30 years (bar)
- Staff Sgt. Colleen Piercy, Victoria, 20 years
- Staff Sgt. Derek Scanlan, Port Alberni, 20 years
- Sgt. Krista Kitson, Victoria, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff William Jaskow, Victoria, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Paula Lesperance, Western Communities, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Lora McDonald, Nanaimo, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Sandi Quayle, Nanaimo, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Paul Philip, Victoria, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Michael Redlick, Nanaimo, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Gary Smith, Nanaimo, 20 years
Vancouver
- Executive director and Chief Sheriff, BC Sheriff Service, Paul Corrado, Vancouver, 30 years (bar)
- Director Ross McKenna, Provincial Programs, 40 years (bar)
- Supt. Jag Punn, Office of the Chief Sheriff, 30 years (bar)
- Staff Sgt. Richard Catton, Vancouver, 20 years
- Staff Sgt. Scott Conlan, Sheriff Provincial Operations Centre, 20 years
- Sgt. Jagjit Johal, Vancouver, 20 years
- Sgt. Sandy King, Vancouver, 20 years
- Staff Sgt. Darren Lunot, Vancouver, 20 years
- Sgt. Brad Morrison, Vancouver, 20 years
- Sgt. Jeff Petersen, North Vancouver, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Anna D'Amato, Vancouver, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff David Iorizzo, Vancouver, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Gerry Kolp, Vancouver, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Neil McMann, Vancouver, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Darcy Pinch, Vancouver, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Jeffrey Radons, Vancouver, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Paul Tudor, Vancouver, 20 years
Fraser
- Supt. Chad Fast, Integrated Threat Assessment Unit, 20 years
- Senior Insp. Jas Brar, New Westminster, 30 years (bar)
- Senior Insp. Dave Richardson, Surrey, 30 years (bar)
- Insp. Peter Hamilton, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)
- Insp. Tyler Lorenz, Richmond, 30 years (bar)
- Insp. Philip Spencer, Richmond, 20 years
- Staff Sgt. Josh Livingston, Sheriff Provincial Operations Centre, 20 years
- Sgt. Rhoda Anderson, Port Coquitlam, 20 years
- Sgt. Jose Da Costa, Surrey, 20 years
- Sgt. Steve Gill, Surrey, 20 years
- Senior Intelligence Officer, Richard Langlois, Integrated Threat Assessment Unit, 20 years
- Sgt. Nathan Levac, Abbotsford, 20 years
- Sgt. Tracy McIsaac, Surrey, 20 years
- Sgt. Daniel Phillips, Surrey, 20 years
- Sgt. Daryl Spearman, Surrey, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Ron Anderson, Abbotsford, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Norman Bell, Abbotsford, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Christopher Bell, Chilliwack, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Ranbir Bhullar, New Westminster, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Rupinder Brar, Surrey, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Adrian Cairns, Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Angelo Cirillo, Coquitlam, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Tim Clark, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Vicki Cobby, Surrey, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Paul Cumming, New Westminster, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Raj Dhaliwal, Port Coquitlam, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Paul Fournier, Port Coquitlam, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Lance Hand, Chilliwack, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Anthony Holland, Coquitlam, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Heather Mason, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Shawn O'Shea, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Chantal Pedersen, Surrey, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Bryan Pomfrey, Sheriff Provincial Operations Centre, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Roman Pozniak, Port Coquitlam, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Maj. Rasode, New Westminster, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff John Shetler, Richmond, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Sarjit Siddoo, Surrey, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff John Silvester, Abbotsford, 30 years (bar)
- Deputy Sheriff Ryan Sochan, Abbotsford, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Bradley Sweet, Coquitlam, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Theresa Wiebe, Abbotsford, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Gary Wong, Surrey, 20 years
Interior
- Provincial Intelligence Analyst Scott Adams, Integrated Threat Assessment Unit, 20 years
- Insp. Kurt Goessman, Penticton, 20 years
- Insp. Iris Steffler, Nelson, 30 years (bar)
- Provincial Training Officer Greg Ducharme, Kamloops, 30 years (bar)
- Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Jackson, Kamloops, 20 years
- Staff Sgt. Tanya Smith, Vernon, 20 years
- Sgt. Paul Blair, Salmon Arm, 30 years
- Sgt. David Cooper, Kelowna, 30 years
- Sgt. Glen Fehr, Kamloops, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Greg Allarie, Kamloops, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Fraser Brooks, Vernon, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff David Davidson, Kamloops, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Gordon Dodds, Kelowna, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Darcy Gropp, Kamloops, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Andrew Hodge, Kelowna, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Edward Kehler, Kelowna, 20 years
North
- Supt. Peter Wharton, (North Region) Prince George, 30 years (bar)
- Insp. Dave Horvath, Terrace, 20 years
- Staff Sgt. Michael Ringer, Prince Rupert, 30 years (bar)
- Sgt. Joseph Kerkhof, Prince George, 30 years (bar)
- Sgt. Eric Leblond, Prince George, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Mitchell Baker, Prince George, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Graham Bayles, Terrace, 30 years
- Deputy Sheriff Alicia Correia, Prince George, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Mark Hyland, Prince Rupert, 20 years
- Deputy Sheriff Colin Willoner, Terrace, 20 years
Chief Sheriff Commendation – Deputy Sheriff Paula Lesperance, Western Communities:
This commendation is awarded to an individual who displays outstanding lifetime achievement, or significantly contributes towards legacy building for BC Sheriff Service.
The Native Courtworker and Counselling Association of BC presented Lesperance with an Indigenous blanket to recognize the assistance, compassion and respect she provides to Indigenous people. Her work with the Indigenous community, colleagues, and local citizens, also led to her receive a Superintendent Commendation in 2021.
Chief Sheriff Deputy of the Year Commendation – Deputy Sheriff Graham Fuller, Courtenay:
This commendation is awarded annually to a deputy sheriff who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Fuller is a role model to his peers. As a member of the 2023 sheriff’s Polar Plunge team in support of Special Olympics BC, he was the service’s top fundraiser. Fuller is passionate about the sheriff service and most recently volunteered to join the Regional Ambassador Program to support others to become sheriffs.
Life Saving Commendation – Deputy Sheriff Dave McCarthy, New Westminster:
This commendation is awarded annually to a sheriff whose actions saved the life of a fellow citizen in an emergency.
McCarthy helped save the life of a police officer during an emergency at a training exercise with the Port Moody Police Department in May 2021.
Award of Distinction – Mark Gervin, Vancouver:
This award honours a member of the public or another agency who has made major contributions to aid in the work of sheriffs through community work, personal leadership or an independent act of distinction.
Gervin is a criminal defence counsel, ad hoc Crown counsel, lecturer at the Allard School of Law, and the legal director of the Indigenous Community Legal Clinic at Allard Law. In recognition of the impact of the many stressful situations sheriffs encounter in their work and to improve the physical and mental well-being of sheriffs, Gervin donated exercise equipment to sheriff offices around the province.