Blue Line Battery brings clean power to industrial forklifts

Blue Line Battery, based in Beloit, is helping to bring clean energy to manufacturing plants by making lithium-ion batteries for use in industrial forklifts as an alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries. With assistance from state and local economic development partners, the company is experiencing growth and has sold its products into 35 U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. Read more about Blue Line Battery’s success in Wisconsin.
