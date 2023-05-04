GitGuardian and Evotek Partner to provide customers scalable secrets detection and code security
GitGuardian and Evotek partner to offer best-in-class software supply chain securityPARIS, FRANCE, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GitGuardian, the leader in secrets detection, today announced a partnership with the premier enabler of secure digital business, Evotek. Evotek is joining GitGuardian’s channel program to add code and software supply chain security to its portfolio.
Evotek will support GitGuardian’s expansion strategy in North America. United States is GitGuardian’s number one market, representing 85% of its ARR.
"We are excited by our new partnership with GitGuardian, which will enable Evotek to continue to provide our clients with enhanced security solutions and protect their valuable digital assets," said Mike Mayo, EVP Sales and Marketing at Evotek. "By combining GitGuardian's technology with our expertise in delivering customized, end-to-end IT solutions, we are confident that we can help our clients navigate the increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape and stay ahead of emerging threats."
Yves Mimeran, VP of Channels at GitGuardian, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Evotek. By leveraging GitGuardian's advanced code security technology and Evotek's expertise in IT solutions, clients will be able to minimize their cybersecurity risk by addressing risks linked to secrets sprawl, or IaC misconfigurations. They will also be able to leverage GitGuardian Honeytoken to detect intruders in their software supply chain."
About Evotek
Evotek is North America’s premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including data center, network, security, cloud, and communications, Evotek provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to technical solutions, Evotek offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. Evotek was named Inc. Magazine’s “Best Places to Work” in 2018, 2020, and 2022. In addition, for seven consecutive years, Evotek was listed in The San Diego Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” and recognized in CRN’s “Solution Provider 500” list, CRN’s “Next-Generation 250” list, CRN’s “Triple Crown” and highlighted as CRN’s “Top 150 Growth Companies”.
About GitGuardian
GitGuardian is a code security platform that provides solutions for DevOps generation. A leader in the market of secrets detection and remediation, its solutions are already used by hundreds of thousands of developers and is the number one security application on the GitHub market place.
GitGuardian helps developers, cloud operations, security, and compliance professionals secure software development and define and enforce policies consistently and globally across all systems.
GitGuardian solutions monitor public and private repositories in real-time, detect secrets, sensitive files, IaC misconfigurations, and alert to allow investigation and quick remediation. Additionally, GitGuardian's Honeytoken module exposes decoy resources like AWS credentials, increasing the odds of catching intrusion in the software delivery pipeline.
Gitguardian is trusted by leading companies, including Instacart, Snowflake, Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Iress, Maven Wave, NOW: Pensions, DataDog, and PayFit.
Please visit the official website to learn more.
Holly Hagerman
Connect Marketing
+1 801-373-7888
hollyh@connectmarketing.com