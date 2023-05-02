ARCH Medical Solutions acquires American Prosthetic Components

ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") announces the acquisition of American Prosthetic Components ("APC") of Green Bay, Wisconsin. APC produces high-quality modular prosthetic components sold worldwide.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) May 02, 2023

ARCH Medical Solutions Corp. ("ARCH") announces the acquisition of American Prosthetic Components ("APC") of Green Bay, Wisconsin. APC produces high-quality modular prosthetic components sold worldwide. The components are designed and engineered to meet or surpass ISO 10328 standards and are manufactured in a range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and plastic with production processes that comply with CE requirements 92/42/EEC. With this acquisition, ARCH Medical Solutions expands its capabilities into prosthetic components and strengthens its position as a leading, diversified supplier in the medical device contract manufacturing market. Founded in 1994, APC will become ARCH – American Prosthetic Components.

"We are excited to have APC join the ARCH Medical Solutions group of companies, adding an important group of products that play a critical role in enabling affected patients to enjoy increased mobility and enhanced lifestyles," said Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions. "APC is a market leader with a reputation that is consistent with our strategic mission of providing world-class products and services to our customers while building a diverse platform of medical device manufacturing businesses."

As part of the ARCH family, APC President and CEO Jeff Braun foresees growth and a more defined future for employees and customers. "This is the appropriate time to partner with a larger company that can offer ongoing financial stability as well as additional resources and financing to support our continued growth," said Braun, who will remain the company's president. "For our employees and our customers alike, this is the right opportunity and timing for planning the future of American Prosthetic Components."

Eli Crotzer, ARCH President and CEO, is proud to have APC and its team of prosthetics manufacturing specialists as part of the ARCH Medical Solutions family.

"The APC team has carved out an impressive niche of providing highly engineered componentry for prosthetics," he said. "It was also evident to our ARCH team during our site visit to APC that the team has developed a real competence around efficient machining of exotic metals in support of the products that they supply to the marketplace."

About ARCH Medical Solutions

ARCH Medical Solutions, a Jordan Company platform company based in metro Detroit, precision manufactures high-quality medical components, parts, instruments, devices, and implants for a range of life-changing medical applications. ARCH Medical Solutions has multiple FDA-registered facilities across the country serving the orthopedics, surgical robotics, dental, and life sciences markets. The teams at ARCH Medical Solutions are metalworking professionals with industry-leading tight-tolerance manufacturing expertise. ARCH Medical Solutions provides innovative and practical solutions to the complex manufacturing challenges of its customers that lead to better patient outcomes. Improving lives. We have a part in that. Learn more at arch-medical.com.

