People who enjoy household tasks can make money with homemaker hustles

This is undoubtedly the golden age for side hustles”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People who love household tasks may want to check out homemaker hustles. These side hustles allow freelancers to make good money doing things like laundry, cooking, cleaning and child care.
"There's a whole segment of side hustle platforms that will pay freelancers to do other people's cooking, laundry or deep cleaning," says Kathy Kristof, founder of SideHusl.com, an independent review site of more than 450 ways to make money with flexible, part-time gigs. "There are also plenty of places where you can pick up work caring for children or the elderly and fixing things around the house."
Consider Laurie Fulford, a stay-at-home mother of two toddlers. Wanting to earn a little income in her spare time, she signed up with SudShare. She now earns about $30,000 a year, working 15 to 20 hours a week, doing other people's laundry.
"It's a chore that most people hate to do, but I like it," she says. "And it allows me to make a little money without being on the phone all day.
Pay
How much do homemaker hustles pay? The answer varies widely based on the specific gig. Sudshare estimates that its home launderers earn somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 per hour. But some people who do household maintenance jobs on TaskRabbit take home more than $75 an hour.
And with other jobs -- like cooking for pickup through sites like Shef and DishDivvy -- it depends on the freelancer offering the meal. With these sites, the freelancer sets his or her own price. Thus the amount earned will depend on the profit margin the freelancer created with their pricing and how many people buy the meals on any given night.
Babysitting
It's worth mentioning that babysitting can also be a lucrative side hustle, paying between $15 and $35 per hour. Sites offering baby sitting gigs include Care, Bambino and Urban Sitter.
Shopping
Three sites also enlist freelancers to shop for groceries -- Instacart, Shipt and Dumpling. And people who love to sew can set up a shop on Etsy to sell their creations.
"People who are unable or unwilling to participate in the traditional workforce because of other priorities -- like raising small kids -- still have the ability to make some extra cash if they want to," says Kristof. "Homemaker hustles may not be your thing. But with hundreds of side hustles to choose from, anyone who is interested in making a little extra money on the side can find a way."
