Gripping, True to Life Account of the Killing of JFK, Released
Author Bruce H. Bell Pens the Most Remarkable Tell-All of JFK AssassinationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There have been numerous theories and books concerning why and how John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The conclusions of the subsequent Warren Commission have never been accepted by the public, answered instead by what are dismissively termed “conspiracy theories.” But this book reveals the untold reality, there really was a conspiracy.
Author Bruce H. Bell suffered significant trauma, resulting from him personally witnessing the planning of the Kennedy assassination and its aftermath. The author is the son of the primary assassin and has spent his entire life dealing with these issues. Now, his book lays bare the interesting true to life stories and accounts of what actually happened during that fateful day of November 22, 1963.
"In my more than half a century of studying the issues of the assassination, I have heard many stories and have never been as impressed as I am with Bruce's. I do believe that this is a true and factual story concerning the assassination of President Kennedy, finally,” Robert Groden wrote.
Robert Groden has been researching the assassination of President John F. Kennedy since 1964 and has been considered a leading critic of the Warren Report since 1969.
Groden continues that in the fourteen publications he has released since 1975, Groden has always dealt with the physical evidence in the case and never tried to deal with a story of the inner workings of the conspiracy. The assassination, as described in the book, was a major turning point in the functioning of the U.S. government, beginning a slide towards fascism. The book chronicles this and the corrupt functioning of politicians and agencies.
“This is the first time that I've dealt with the part of the biggest crime of the twentieth century. Others have unfortunately rushed to judgment and scorned other stories about the assassination, and thrown away what might have been important historical evidence,” Groden said.
He further suggests that the reader keep an open mind and understand what Bruce has gone through to bring out the story.
Grab your copy of “My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy” now on Amazon and other leading digital platforms.
