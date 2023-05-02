European AI Development in Medical Research and Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of AI development, European companies have struggled to keep up with US-based ones in a race dominated by the US and China. There is no secret that the United States and Asian companies are at the top of AI research and development, while Europe is falling behind in the global AI race.
Some say this happens because of the technological advance of the two giant superpowers, while others blame the poor coordination of the administration in Brussels with the member states. On the contrary, the last one is considered a strong point by the European Commission, as the cooperation between the member states regarding AI development has been viewed in the European AI strategy as an advantage for knowledge sharing and technological exchange. Yet, things are not what they seem at first glance, and cooperation between European companies often lacks consistency, but hopefully, this strategy will finally get results.
Despite all efforts, though, the European AI advance remains a slow one. Small steps are being taken, and the results are far from what competitors in the US or Asia accomplish.
One of those small steps the European companies took in the AI development race focused on medical research and treatment. It might not be a technological breakthrough, but it certainly needs the AI community's attention and the medical researchers in the field.
MCRO, an AI company headquartered in Cluj, Western Romania, has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge AI technologies that are revolutionizing the industry. Their expert team specializing in deep learning has been dedicated to creating innovative solutions that have the potential to change the way humans interact with software and intelligent devices.
MCRO launched Docviser at the end of last year. This oncology healthcare software incorporates Artificial Intelligence to provide the best results and improve medical decisions for doctors and medical staff caring for cancer patients in Romania. The product was developed with the direct involvement of oncologists. It streamlined the flow of information from the patient to doctors, medical staff, and pharmacists, offering real-time progress on the status of the treatment protocol.
Since its launch, the platform has been used by more than 30 oncological clinics registered in the application. AI has helped these specialists prescribe more than 5,100 drugs and treatment schemes and monitor treatment progress for nearly 2,000 patients. The platform supported establishing remote medical commissions to analyze complex cases requiring multidisciplinary decision-making with specialists in different locations.
Why is this so important, and why is Docviser a crucial step for AI in the health sector? Docviser recommends the optimal treatment in each case, considering both the active substance through the treatment protocol and the dose prescribed based on the one calculated and adjusted according to comorbidities, creatinine level, and other relevant indicators that will appear in the future. The product offers an intuitive and easy-to-use platform so doctors and the entire medical staff can collaborate more effectively within the clinics.
Alexandru Iliescu, Medical Director and head of the Oncology Department of Zalău County Hospital is one of the doctors who sees immediate benefits from using Docviser. "Docviser helps me make better treatment decisions by leveraging the power of state-of-the-art technology and Artificial Intelligence. But even if we think about the current activities, such as meeting multidisciplinary committees – the application allows the oncologist to talk in real-time with other doctors from other specialties (pathological anatomy, radiotherapy, cardiology and others) or simply to ask for a second opinion, and this makes these decisions much easier to make in a very organized environment", he said.
The application allows the oncologist to talk in real-time with other doctors from other specialties or ask for a second opinion, making these decisions much easier in a very organized environment.
Alex Lazar, CEO of MCRO, believes that the application saves patients' lives by making medical decisions easier. "Docviser is designed to become the online hub for cancer treatment services in the healthcare industry and can potentially revolutionize healthcare systems as we know them, using machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data, and other intelligent technologies", he said.
"At MCRO, we believe that AI has the power to transform the way we live and work, and we are committed to developing technologies that can make this a reality. Our portfolio of AI solutions includes products for healthcare, finance, retail, and many other industries", Alex Lazar added.
Their AI-powered solutions have enabled businesses to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experiences. The company's innovative approach to AI development has also earned its recognition as a pioneer in the industry.
MCRO's success in AI development has also attracted attention from investors. In 2023, the company prepares to attract investments, which it plans to use to accelerate its research and development efforts.
With its focus on innovation and commitment to excellence, MCRO is poised to maintain its position as a pioneer in AI development in Europe and beyond. It is just one company, but the European Union has tens or even hundreds of companies which could make a difference in AI. Such small steps would eventually help the EU become a competitor for the American and Asian companies in the industry.
About MCRO
MCRO is proud to be a pioneer in developing AI technologies for pharma and health, focusing on oncology. They are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with this exciting and rapidly-evolving field.
