IN8bio Announces New Preclinical Data in Ovarian Cancer to be Presented at ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting

Preclinical data demonstrates that gamma-delta T cells have the ability to target other solid tumors such as ovarian cancer, supporting the development of these technologies outside of brain tumors



The data suggest that INB-400, a clinical stage genetically engineered gamma-delta T cell therapeutic candidate, has the potential to be developed as a novel therapy for ovarian cancer, offering hope for patients with this devastating disease

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, will present preclinical data showcasing the potential of INB-400 to target ovarian cancer at the American Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, in Los Angeles from May 16-20, 2023.

High-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) is the most common and devasting form of ovarian cancer, comprising approximately 70-80% of deaths. While poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitors (PARPi) have improved patient outcomes, recurrence remains a significant obstacle and unmet medical need. INB-400 is an O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) genetically engineered, chemotherapy resistant gamma-delta T cell product that can recognize and kill cancer cells. INB-400 has shown promising results in preclinical studies, demonstrating a powerful synergistic combination of chemotherapy and gamma-delta T cell therapy to eliminate residual cancer cells. The new data to be presented at ASGCT builds on that success, demonstrating the ability of INB-400 to target and kill multiple ovarian cancer cell lines.



"We believe the technology targeting the DNA damage response pathway underlying our INB-400 program has broad applicability across many solid tumor cancers,” said Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of IN8bio. "These data demonstrate the potential of gamma-delta T cells to target and kill solid tumor cells outside the brain. We are encouraged by these findings and will continue exploring the potential of INB-400 across a broad range of solid tumors where new treatment options are urgently needed."



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Vd2+ Combination Treatment of Temozolomide + PARP Inhibitor Sensitize Ovarian Cancer Cells for Gamma-Delta T Cell Killing Through NKG2DL Expression

Abstract #: 584

Session: Wednesday Poster Session

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:00 PM PST (3:00 PM EST)



About INB-400

INB-400 is IN8bio’s DeltEx chemotherapy resistant autologous and allogeneic drug resistant immunotherapy (DRI) technology. Allogeneic INB-400 will expand the application of DRI gamma-delta T cells into other solid tumor types through the development of allogeneic or “off-the-shelf” DeltEx DRI technology.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed GBM, which received IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and continued progress of the INB-400 and INB-410 programs, including the intended incentives conferred by orphan drug designation; the timing of initiation, progress and scope of clinical trials; and IN8bio’s ability to achieve anticipated milestones, including expected data readouts from its trials, enrollment of additional patients in its clinical trials and advancement of clinical development plans; the potential of INB-400 use in solid tumors; ability to use INB-400 in a range of indications and solid tumors or to target Ovarian cancer; the potential of INB-400 to treat Ovarian cancer; the broad applicability of INB-400 the; the use of INB-400 in indications outside of brain tumors; IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones, presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising inflation and regulatory developments; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2023, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

