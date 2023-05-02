This memoir rekindles the author’s childhood trauma in this shockingly, revealing story
Bruce H Bell pours out his all to write this intriguing memoir and how he got involved accidentally in one of the 20th Century’s most controversial deathsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years after the inauguration of John F. Kennedy as President of the United States, he was assassinated with a gunshot in Texas during a motorcade. The assassination has been the talk of the town for years. Soon thereafter, the Warren Commission—the appointed leading investigators of the crime—posted their findings to the public. But since the public did not accept their findings, a lot of conspiracy theories have been circling around. There were even books, documentaries, and, later, even websites created to provide evidence for these theories.
Author Bruce H. Bell narrates a shocking story of how he got involved in the assassination, recalling the events that occurred to him and his father prior to, and immediately following November 22, 1963. This highly interesting book will definitely excite lovers of true crime and documentaries because of how detailed it is written, and how it describes the emotional impact he endured.
This book is truly a big revelation of the 20th Century in its own sense, as Bruce eventually divulges the participants of this heinous crime and how it was orchestrated in a manner that no one could ever find out. Imagine the trauma that these memories cause to a young child.
Fans of true crime would surely be fascinated by the confessions and exposés all throughout this book. Just keep in mind that readers must also keep an open mind and take the author's experiences into account when reading this one-of-a-kind book.
My Father Killed President John F Kennedy: A Memoir by Bruce H. Bell is available on Amazon and all leading online book-selling platforms.
