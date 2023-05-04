Ford Service Coupon Talks About How These Safety Features Help Drivers Stay Safe and Drive Happy

Ford Logo Ford service technicians will ensure every safety feature is in perfect working condition. It doesn't matter how many safety features are on a vehicle, the components themselves must be in good condition for drivers to remain safe on the road.

Ford Service Coupon informs drivers of the many safety features their vehicles can have.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, everyone is focused on safety, especially when it comes to vehicles. Driving can be dangerous. Millions of automobile accidents occur each year that result in severe injuries or fatalities. Therefore, car manufacturers do their best to help drivers stay safe and alert on the road with new, innovative safety features. Ford Service Coupon is here to discuss some of the latest features found on Ford vehicles that have been providing an incredible service to help drivers and even pedestrians stay safe.

Ford's Co-Pilot360™: Your Ticket to Safer and Happier Adventures

Every year, vehicles come out with new and updated safety features. Ford has some excellent safety features that drivers are going to want to take advantage of when searching for a new vehicle. While each vehicle has its own specific safety features, there are a few that appear in several modern Ford vehicles.

One of the most common safety packages is the Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology package. This package can be found on vehicles such as the Ford Bronco®, F-150®, Mustang®, and the Explorer®. The Co-Pilot package can include the following:

-BlueCruise

-BLIS® with Cross-Traffic Alert

-Lane-Keeping System

-Pre-Collision Assist with AEB

-Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control

-Evasive Steering Assist

-Rear View Camera

-Active Park 2.0

-Auto High-Beam Headlamps

-BLIS® with Trailer Coverage

-Pro Trailer Backup Assist™

-Hill Descent Control™

All these features make driving not only safer but more enjoyable no matter where the destination is. Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology can come standard or optional in many vehicles, including the Ecosport, Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Mustang, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, Transit, and many others.

Ford's Safety Suite: From BlueCruise to Hill Descent Control™ - A Comprehensive Guide to Ford's Life-Saving Features

It is nice to know that Ford is so adamant about keeping their drivers safe, but it is important to know what these features do, so drivers will know how to rely on them when they need them most.

BlueCruise- This relatively new feature, introduced in 2022, works in conjunction with several other features, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and Stop-Sign Recognition. If ever a driver feels the need to take their hands off the wheel, this feature will safely guide the driver through traffic at a safe speed. The BlueCruise features work on specific sections of highways known as Hands-Free Blue Zones. These Blue Zones spread across North America for over 130,000 miles. Vehicles with this feature come equipped with a camera that faces the driver to ensure that the driver's eyes are still focusing on the road.

BLIS® with Cross- Traffic Alert- Anyone who has driven on the highway for any length of time knows that accidentally merging into another driver happens quite often. Therefore, to help drivers be more aware of their surroundings without taking their eyes off the road in front of them, Ford has created BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert. Trying to change lanes during rush hour traffic can be intense, but with this feature, drivers will be alerted when there is a car too close to merge safely. The Cross-Traffic feature also alerts drivers if a car is approaching from behind to help assist drivers when backing out of a parking spot or a driveway.

Lane-Keeping System- Sometimes, it can be easy for drivers to get distracted, but with Ford's Lane-Keeping System, drivers can stay more alert. This system scans the position of a vehicle in accordance with the lane it's in. If the vehicle starts to drift out of the lane, the vehicle alerts drivers that they need to adjust back into their lane. If a driver starts to drift too often, the vehicle will show a coffee cup icon letting the driver know they may need to pull over and stretch their legs for a bit before getting back on the road.

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)- This unique feature scans the road up ahead and can alert the driver of any potential dangers that can occur. These hazards can include debris in the road and pedestrians crossing. If necessary, this feature can override the braking system, allowing the vehicle to make a quick stop to avoid a collision.

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control- This is a collection of safety features such as Speed Sign Recognition, Stop-and-Go, and Lane Centering. Drivers can activate their Speed Sign Recognition feature and choose the speed they prefer to go. Once this is set, the vehicle will automatically adjust as it comes across speed signs and stop signs in different areas. If traffic has slowed down or stopped, this feature will also recognize it and stop or slow the vehicle as necessary. Additionally, this feature can also help drivers remain in the center of their lane.

Evasive Steering Assist- On a fast-paced highway, it can be difficult to see stopped vehicles up ahead. However, with this feature, drivers can get steering assistance to help them maneuver around vehicles that are moving at a much slower pace or completely stopped.

Rear-View Camera- Gone are the days of drivers taking their eyes off the road in front to see what is behind them when changing lanes or backing up. With the rear-view camera, drivers can see perfectly what is behind them so they can maneuver with confidence.

Active Park 2.0- Parallel and reverse parking can be a challenge for many. However, the Active Park Assist feature helps drivers move perfectly in their spot without fear of hitting the curb, object or other parked vehicles. Drivers can simply come to a complete stop, put their vehicle into neutral, and press and hold the Active Park Assist button while their vehicle does the rest.

Auto High-Beam Headlamps- Driving at night can be peaceful as there are few other drivers on the road, but the lack of light can make it scary. With this auto high-beam feature, it can detect low-light areas and automatically switch on. But that is not all this feature can do. This feature can also detect oncoming vehicles so other drivers are not blinded by bright headlights.

BLIS® with Trailer Coverage- Those with an SUV or a truck might take comfort in this particular feature. Changing lanes can be intimidating when towing something, but this safety feature alerts the driver of other vehicles in their blind spot along their vehicle as well as their trailer.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist™- Alongside the BLIS feature, the driver can also take advantage of what the Pro Trailer Backup Assist feature can do. Backing up a vehicle with a trailer can prove to be particularly challenging, but no longer with this feature. This can help drivers back up like a pro no matter where they need to go.

Hill Descent Control™- This feature comes along with many vehicles made for off-road endeavors. This feature helps drivers make their way down a steep hill safely. It maintains the speed and applies brakes automatically when needed. This feature is excellent to have, especially when towing a trailer.

Stay Safe and Save Money with Ford Service Coupon: The Ultimate Solution for Affordable Auto Maintenance!

When it comes to driving, one can never be too careful. With all these safety features, Ford makes it its mission to help drivers remain safe and drive with confidence. Speaking of safety, one of the best ways to remain safe on the road is by ensuring drivers get their vehicles in to see their Ford mechanic regularly for maintenance. Not only will this make vehicles last longer, but it will be safer as well. Proper maintenance, such as brake inspections and tire rotations, will help keep those high-tech safety features working properly and as intended.

Affording maintenance service can be difficult for many, but it doesn't have to be with Ford Service Coupon, a money-saving service available to all Ford customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee areas who need to save on essential auto services including new tires and rotations, brake services, oil changes, and more. Maintenance is a crucial part of owning any vehicle, and Ford Service Coupon aims to help drivers across the country get the services they need the most at a price no one can beat. For more information on how Ford Service Coupon is helping these communities call 859-341-6603 or email them at info@fordservicecoupon.com.