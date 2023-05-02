Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,896 in the last 365 days.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF, ZHDG, NAV Restated

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) on March 17, 2023 contained an error of greater than 1%. ZHDG’s NAV was restated effective as of March 30, 2023.

ETF Name Adjustment Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment
ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF ZHDG $15.97 $14.83 7.7%

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for ZHDG.

 


MEDIA CONTACT
Scott Gamm
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF, ZHDG, NAV Restated

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more