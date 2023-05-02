ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF, ZHDG, NAV Restated

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) on March 17, 2023 contained an error of greater than 1%. ZHDG’s NAV was restated effective as of March 30, 2023.

ETF Name Adjustment Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF ZHDG $15.97 $14.83 7.7%

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for ZHDG.





