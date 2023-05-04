2023 You Can Live Again Gala to be Held on Saturday, May 20th, at Gilley’s Dallas

Bravo Reality Television Star Leeanne Locken & Filmmaker Cheryl Polote-Williamson are among this year's You Can Live Again Gala honorees.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kertrina Dauway, an entrepreneur, author, publisher, producer, philanthropist, and Fortune 100 award-winning sales consultant, is proud to announce that the 2023 You Can Live Again Gala will be held on Saturday, May 20th, at Gilley’s Dallas.

Founded by Katrina Dauway to provide men and women from all walks of life and varied experiences a clear path to reclaiming their power and forging ahead beyond life’s difficulties and traumas, the You Can Live Again Gala celebrates those who use their live experience and skills to help others. Since its inception in 2021, the gala has quickly become a keynote event for You Can Live Again, the Dallas-based non-profit organization that has empowered countless people with the tools and skills they need to better their lives.

This year’s honorees include stars of television and film, iconic sports figures, and top trendsetters in the fashion and beauty industries. Bravo television star LEEANNE LOCKEN (Housewives of Dallas) will receive the Resilience Award, and the Inspire Award will be presented to award winning filmmaker and author CHERYL POLOTE-WILLIAMSON. Fashion icon and owner of J3Productions, WILLIE JOHNSON, III, will receive the Fashion Award, emerging designer ANNIA JENKINS has been named this year’s Courage Award recipient, television icon DALE HANSEN will receive the Sportscaster Legend Award and philanthropist and champion of the arts SUE LONCAR will be presented with the Charity Award.

You Can Live Again Founder and CEO Kertrina Dauway, also renowned as Singer Lady Diamond, Emcee of the Gospel Brunch at The House of Blues in Dallas and Houston, believes each individual epitomizes the You Can Live Again motto.“We are thrilled to recognize this amazing group of men and women who serve as inspiring examples in their communities of rising from despair to excelling in their respective fields and professions,” says Dauway. “We are incredibly enthusiastic about this year’s expo as it combines education, entertainment and personal growth experiences like never before. The energy and excitement that fills the room leaves attendees, speakers, performers and special guests reinvigorated and ready to conquer the world!”

The event also features panel discussions as well as nationally recognized guest speakers in the sports, business, entertainment, and health and wellness spaces, such as former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver ISAIAH STANBACK. It will also host musical performances, attractions like a photo booth, fun wall, and stilts walker, and specialty vendor activation stations, including organic and holistic skincare products, home décor and home improvement activations featuring roofing and flooring displays.

Tickets are on sale now for the You Can Live Again Expo and Awards Announcement. Early bird tickets are $59. Regular priced tickets are $69. Vendor booths are also available for $199. To purchase tickets, become a vendor or for more information, click here or visit visit https://www.youcanliveagain.net.

ABOUT KERTRINA DAUWAY

You Can Live Again Founder Kertrina Dauway is an entrepreneur, author, publisher, producer, philanthropist and Fortune 100 award-winning sales consultant. She is also widely known and revered by her stage name Singer Lady Diamond under which moniker she has performed and served as Emcee of the House of Blues Gospel Brunch in Houston and Dallas.