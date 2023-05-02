Submit Release
Kadant Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Reports Record Bookings and Raises Earnings Guidance

/EIN News/ -- WESTFORD, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter Financial Highlights  

  • Bookings increased 3% to a record $275 million
  • Operating cash flow increased 55% to $37 million
  • Revenue increased 1% to $230 million
  • Net income decreased 32% to $28 million
  • GAAP EPS decreased 32% to $2.40
  • Adjusted EPS increased 5% to a record $2.40
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $49 million and represented 21.1% of revenue
  • Backlog was a record $393 million

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to EPS are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“We had an outstanding start to 2023 with record bookings, record adjusted EPS, and excellent cash flow,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Strong demand for our aftermarket products led to record parts revenue despite the dampening effect of foreign currency translation and contributed to improved margin performance in the first quarter. I want to note that net income of $41 million in the first quarter of 2022 included a $15 million after-tax gain on the sale of a building related to the relocation of one of our Chinese facilities.

“Our operations teams executed extremely well throughout the first quarter with solid margin expansion across most operating segments while delivering exceptional value to our customers who rely on our technologies and engineered solutions to drive Sustainable Industrial Processing.”

First Quarter 2023 compared to 2022
Revenue increased one percent to $229.8 million compared to $226.5 million in 2022. Organic revenue increased five percent, which excludes a four percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 44.4 percent compared to 43.4 percent in 2022.

GAAP EPS was $2.40 in 2023, decreasing 32 percent compared to $3.53 in 2022, which included a $1.30 gain on the sale of a building. Adjusted EPS increased five percent to a record $2.40 compared to $2.28 in 2022. Adjusted EPS in 2022 excludes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a building, $0.04 of acquisition-related costs, and $0.01 of impairment costs. Net income was $28.1 million in 2023, decreasing 32 percent compared to $41.2 million in 2022, which included an after-tax gain of $15.1 million on the sale of a building. Adjusted EBITDA increased six percent to $48.6 million and represented 21.1 percent of revenue compared to $45.8 million and 20.2 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 55 percent to $36.9 million compared to $23.8 million in 2022 due in part to a significant increase in customer deposits.

Bookings increased three percent to a record $274.5 million compared to $266.1 million in 2022. Organic bookings increased seven percent, which excludes a four percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook
“The robust start to the year and our record backlog positions us well for strong performance in 2023,” Mr. Powell continued. “As a result, we are raising our guidance for the full year. We now expect revenue of $910 to $935 million in 2023, revised from our previous guidance of $900 to $925 million, and GAAP EPS of $8.82 to $9.07, revised from our previous guidance of $8.72 to $8.97. The 2023 guidance includes pre-tax relocation costs of $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to the relocation of one of our Chinese facilities. Excluding this expense, we now expect adjusted EPS of $8.90 to $9.15 in 2023, revised from our previous guidance of $8.80 to $9.05. For the second quarter of 2023, we expect revenue of $230 to $235 million, GAAP EPS of $2.01 to $2.11 and, excluding $0.04 per diluted share of relocation costs, adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.15.”

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its first quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through June 2, 2023.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the first quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 included a $7.4 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and certain gains or losses, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

First Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax impairment costs of $0.2 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022.
  • After-tax impairment costs of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $4.5 million in 2023 and $2.9 million in 2022.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)      
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
       
  Three Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Income April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Revenue $ 229,758     $ 226,480  
Costs and Operating Expenses:      
Cost of revenue   127,712       128,269  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   58,562       59,168  
Research and development expenses   3,370       3,078  
Gain on sale and other costs, net (b)         (20,008 )
    189,644       170,507  
Operating Income   40,114       55,973  
Interest Income   299       102  
Interest Expense   (2,370 )     (1,234 )
Other Expense, Net   (21 )     (22 )
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   38,022       54,819  
Provision for Income Taxes   9,763       13,378  
Net Income   28,259       41,441  
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   (184 )     (249 )
Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 28,075     $ 41,192  
       
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:      
Basic $ 2.40     $ 3.54  
Diluted $ 2.40     $ 3.53  
       
Weighted Average Shares:      
Basic   11,681       11,630  
Diluted   11,694       11,655  
       


  Three Months Ended
   Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) April 1,
2023		   April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   April 2,
2022
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 28,075     $ 2.40     $ 41,192     $ 3.53  
Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:                      
Gain on Sale (b)         (15,143 )   (1.30 )
Acquisition Costs         59     0.01  
Impairment Costs         135     0.01  
Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)         387     0.03  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 28,075     $ 2.40     $ 26,630     $ 2.28  
                       
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended
   Increase
(Decrease)		   Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding FX
(a,e)
Revenue by Segment April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		    
Flow Control $ 89,521     $ 85,826     $ 3,695     $ 6,250  
Industrial Processing 83,542     93,085     (9,543 )   (5,720 )
Material Handling 56,695     47,569     9,126     10,140  
  $ 229,758     $ 226,480     $ 3,278     $ 10,670  
                       
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 66 %   65 %            
                       
  Three Months Ended
   Increase
(Decrease)		   Increase
(Decrease)
Excluding FX
(e)
Bookings by Segment April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		    
Flow Control $ 104,556     $ 100,111     $ 4,445     $ 7,556  
Industrial Processing 96,274     106,344     (10,070 )   (5,182 )
Material Handling 73,689     59,640     14,049     15,263  
  $ 274,519     $ 266,095     $ 8,424     $ 17,637  
                       
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 60 %   60 %            
                       


  Three Months Ended
Business Segment Information April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Gross Profit Margin:      
Flow Control   53.3 %     52.4 %
Industrial Processing   40.6 %     38.6 %
Material Handling   36.1 %     36.4 %
Consolidated   44.4 %     43.4 %
       
Operating Income:      
Flow Control $ 24,189     $ 21,725  
Industrial Processing (b)   15,967       38,159  
Material Handling   9,287       5,844  
Corporate   (9,329 )     (9,755 )
  $ 40,114     $ 55,973  
       
Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):      
Flow Control $ 24,189     $ 21,569  
Industrial Processing   15,967       18,726  
Material Handling   9,287       6,561  
Corporate   (9,329 )     (9,755 )
  $ 40,114     $ 37,101  
       
Capital Expenditures:      
Flow Control $ 1,404     $ 525  
Industrial Processing   2,579       1,952  
Material Handling   462       384  
Corporate   24       7  
  $ 4,469     $ 2,868  
       
  Three Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other Data April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Operating Cash Flow $ 36,866     $ 23,768  
Less: Capital Expenditures   (4,469 )     (2,868 )
Free Cash Flow (a) $ 32,397     $ 20,900  
       
Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 8,446     $ 9,445  
       


Balance Sheet Data April 1,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Assets      
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 85,507     $ 79,725  
Accounts Receivable, net   131,268       130,297  
Inventories   179,199       163,672  
Contract Assets   12,389       14,898  
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net   120,274       118,855  
Intangible Assets   171,396       175,645  
Goodwill   387,890       385,455  
Other Assets   81,221       81,334  
  $ 1,169,144     $ 1,149,881  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Accounts Payable $ 57,939     $ 58,060  
Debt Obligations   180,147       199,219  
Other Borrowings   1,760       1,942  
Other Liabilities   244,993       235,089  
Total Liabilities   484,839       494,310  
Stockholders' Equity   684,305       655,571  
  $ 1,169,144     $ 1,149,881  
       


  Three Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Consolidated      
  Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 28,075     $ 41,192  
  Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   184       249  
  Provision for Income Taxes   9,763       13,378  
  Interest Expense, Net   2,071       1,132  
  Other Expense, Net   21       22  
  Operating Income   40,114       55,973  
  Gain on Sale (b)         (20,190 )
  Acquisition Costs         76  
  Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)         575  
  Impairment Costs         182  
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)         703  
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)         (218 )
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)   40,114       37,101  
  Depreciation and Amortization   8,446       8,742  
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 48,560     $ 45,843  
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)   21.1 %     20.2 %
         
Flow Control      
  Operating Income $ 24,189     $ 21,725  
  Acquisition Costs         62  
  Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)         (218 )
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)   24,189       21,569  
  Depreciation and Amortization   2,279       2,347  
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 26,468     $ 23,916  
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)   29.6 %     27.9 %
         
Industrial Processing      
  Operating Income $ 15,967     $ 38,159  
  Gain on Sale (b)         (20,190 )
  Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)         575  
  Impairment Costs         182  
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)   15,967       18,726  
  Depreciation and Amortization   2,972       3,274  
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 18,939     $ 22,000  
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)   22.7 %     23.6 %
         
Material Handling      
  Operating Income $ 9,287     $ 5,844  
  Acquisition Costs         14  
  Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)         703  
  Adjusted Operating Income (a)   9,287       6,561  
  Depreciation and Amortization   3,176       3,096  
  Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 12,463     $ 9,657  
  Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,h)   22.0 %     20.3 %
         
Corporate      
  Operating Loss $ (9,329 )   $ (9,755 )
  Depreciation and Amortization   19       25  
  EBITDA (a) $ (9,310 )   $ (9,730 )
         
(a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
         
(b) Includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a manufacturing facility in China in the three months ended April 2, 2022 in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan.
         
(c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
         
(d) Represents income within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
         
(e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
         
(f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
   
(g) Represents an indemnification asset reversal related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
         
(h) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
   

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics and pandemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com 
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com 


