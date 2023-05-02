Submit Release
eXp World Holdings Reports Q1 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Positive Net Income of $1.5 Million

Agent Count Grew 12% Year Over Year to More Than 87,000 Agents in 24 Global Markets

International Achieves Record Revenue, Increasing 52% Year Over Year

Generated $39 Million of Operating Cash Flow(1)

Company Declares Cash Dividend for Q2 2023 of $0.045 per Share of Common Stock

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), (or the “Company”), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Quarter:

  • Revenue decreased 16% to $850.6 million.
  • Gross profit decreased 12% to $73.1 million.
  • Net income of $1.5 million. Earnings per diluted share of $0.01 compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.06 in the year ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $13.3 million.
  • As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $122.8 million, compared to $130.1 million as of March 31, 2022. The company repurchased approximately $29.9 million of common stock during the first quarter of 2023.
  • The Company paid a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.045 per share of common stock on March 31, 2023. On April 27, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.045 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023, expected to be paid on May 31, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 12, 2023.

Management Commentary

“In 2009, we successfully launched the cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage model, which is now the model for many newer brokerage firms across the industry. As we iterate on the agent value proposition, our focus is to modernize our infrastructure for the next generation of real estate agents,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Our cloud-based model and solid financial foundation enable us to continue investing in synergistic products and technologies that lay the groundwork for the future, while delivering an enhanced agent experience today.

“We continue to grow our agent-centric culture by amplifying our agents’ voices across the organization through our Agent Advisory Councils, masterminds and our strong usage of the Net Promoter® System (NPS), which captures ongoing agent and employee feedback. We’re excited to meet in person at our 9th Annual Shareholder Summit in Orlando from May 17-20, where eXp Realty agents and SUCCESS® coaches will be the main speakers for the event."

"During the first quarter, the financial benefits of our variable cost model were apparent as we generated positive net income and over $39 million of operating cash flow(1) despite the global residential real estate market downturn," said Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings. "Our International Realty segment had a record revenue quarter with 52% year-over-year growth, and we remain focused on driving durable, profitable growth across the eXp World Holdings portfolio."

First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

  • Announced partnership with Realty.com, a listings platform that connects qualified sellers and buyers directly with real estate agents, including exclusive enhanced services and pricing.
  • Appointed Peggie Pelosi to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective Jan. 26, 2023.
  • Announced Amy Somerville as Chief Executive Officer, SUCCESS Enterprises.
  • Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform increased 12% to 87,327 as of March 31, 2023.
  • Real estate transactions closed decreased 10% to 102,305.
  • Real estate transaction volume decreased 20% to $33.2 billion.
  • eXp Realty ended the first quarter of 2023 with a global Net Promoter Score of 70, a measure of agent satisfaction, as part of the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.

(1) Operating cash flow presented is net cash provided by operating activities excluding change in customer deposits.

First Quarter 2023 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: EXPI Campus. Join at https://expworldholdings.com/contact/download/

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, this press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies. It is presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The company’s Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management for financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in the business that otherwise could be masked by the effect of the expenses that are excluded in Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, the company believes the exclusion of stock and stock option expenses provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of operations and provides better transparency into results of operations.

The company defines the non-U.S. GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to mean net income (loss), excluding other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, and stock option expense. Adjusted EBITDA may assist investors in seeing financial performance through the eyes of management, and may provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA compared to Net Income (Loss), the closest comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Some of these limitations are that:

  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense and stock option expense, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in the business and an important part of the compensation strategy; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and impairment charges related to these long-lived assets, and, although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share amounts and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
Revenues $ 850,616     $ 1,010,731  
Operating expenses      
Commissions and other agent-related costs   777,559       927,267  
General and administrative expenses   71,767       75,322  
Sales and marketing expenses   2,963       3,700  
Total operating expenses   852,289       1,006,289  
Operating (loss) income   (1,673 )     4,442  
Other (income) expense      
Other (income) expense, net   (880 )     410  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates   342       317  
Total other (income) expense, net   (538 )     727  
(Loss) income before income tax expense   (1,135 )     3,715  
Income tax benefit   (2,588 )     (5,149 )
Net income   1,453       8,864  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   -       18  
Net income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc. $ 1,453     $ 8,882  
Earnings per share      
Basic   0.01       0.06  
Diluted   0.01       0.06  
Weighted average shares outstanding      
Basic   152,546,766       149,226,166  
Diluted   155,668,712       156,842,721  

The following tables reflect Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA by reportable segments:

SEGMENT REVENUES
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
Revenues 2023   2022
North American Realty $ 837,114     $ 1,001,880  
International Realty   10,758       7,094  
Virbela   2,163       1,813  
Other Affiliated Services   1,677       838  
Revenues reconciliation:      
Segment eliminations   (1,096 )     (894 )
Consolidated revenues $ 850,616     $ 1,010,731  


ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023
   2022
North American Realty $ 21,203     $ 28,770  
International Realty   (3,676 )     (1,956 )
Virbela   (1,296 )     (2,771 )
Other Affiliated Services   (681 )     (829 )
Corporate expenses and other   (2,223 )     (5,505 )
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,327     $ 17,709  


CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023
   2022
Net income $ 1,453     $ 8,864  
Other (income) expense, net   (538 )     727  
Income tax benefit   (2,588 )     (5,149 )
Depreciation and amortization   2,579       1,958  
Stock compensation expense(1)   9,660       7,798  
Stock option expense   2,761       3,511  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,327     $ 17,709  
       
(1)This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.


EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
       
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,769     $ 121,594  
Restricted cash   55,365       37,789  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,224 and $4,014, respectively   99,860       87,262  
Prepaids and other assets   12,253       8,468  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   290,247       255,113  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   14,075       18,151  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,075       2,127  
Other noncurrent assets   1,711       1,703  
Intangible assets, net   11,565       8,700  
Deferred tax assets   68,399       68,676  
Goodwill   27,261       27,212  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 415,333     $ 381,682  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $ 9,080     $ 10,391  
Customer deposits   55,171       37,789  
Accrued expenses   97,137       78,944  
Current portion of lease obligation - operating lease   159       175  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   161,547       127,299  
Long-term payable   5       4,697  
Long-term lease obligation - operating lease, net of current portion   694       694  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   162,246       132,690  
EQUITY      
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 174,532,043 issued and 153,442,421 outstanding at March 31, 2023; 171,656,030 issued and 152,839,239 outstanding at December 31, 2022   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   650,383       611,872  
Treasury stock, at cost: 21,089,622 and 18,816,791 shares held, respectively   (414,926 )     (385,010 )
Accumulated earnings   15,580       20,723  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   879       236  
Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity   251,918       247,823  
Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest   1,169       1,169  
TOTAL EQUITY   253,087       248,992  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 415,333     $ 381,682  


EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income $ 1,453     $ 8,864  
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation expense   2,067       1,616  
Amortization expense - intangible assets   512       342  
Loss on dissolution of consolidated affiliates   -       361  
Allowance for credit losses on receivables/bad debt on receivables   (1,790 )     219  
Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates   342       317  
Agent growth incentive stock compensation expense   9,660       7,798  
Stock option compensation   2,761       3,511  
Agent equity stock compensation expense   26,775       38,500  
Deferred income taxes, net   277       (5,901 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (10,808 )     (9,846 )
Prepaids and other assets   (3,722 )     496  
Customer deposits   17,382       49,266  
Accounts payable   (1,310 )     74  
Accrued expenses   17,200       15,854  
Long term payable   (4,692 )     -  
Other operating activities   37       36  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES   56,144       111,507  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchases of property, plant, equipment & intangible assets   (1,432 )     (4,684 )
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates   (350 )     -  
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES   (1,782 )     (4,684 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Repurchase of common stock   (29,916 )     (29,956 )
Proceeds from exercise of options   307       498  
Transactions with noncontrolling interests   -       (426 )
Dividends declared and paid   (6,596 )     (5,859 )
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES   (36,205 )     (35,743 )
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   594       41  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   18,751       71,121  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance   159,383       175,910  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 178,134     $ 247,031  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:      
Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,089     $ 483  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable   -       246  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29f2a7b0-1a5f-4c6f-9a7b-68d7bc2f7131

 

 


Primary Logo

eXp World Holdings Reports Q1 2023 Results

Positive Net Income of $1.5 Million; Agent Count Grew 12% Year Over Year to More Than 87,000 Agents in 24 Global Markets; International Achieves Record Revenue, Increasing 52% Year Over Year

