LeMaitre Q1 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q1 2023 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q1 2023 Financial Results 

  • Sales $47.1mm, +19% (+22% organic) vs. Q1 2022
  • Op. income $7.9mm, -1%
  • Op. margin 17%
  • Net income $6.0mm, flat
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.27, -1%

Valvulotomes (+29%), carotid patches (+17%), bovine grafts (+22%), allografts (+42%) and carotid shunts (+18%) drove record sales in Q1. Sales increased 21% in the Americas, 17% in EMEA, and 6% in APAC.

The gross margin was 65.6%, flat vs. Q1 2022, helped by price increases and manufacturing efficiencies, offset by mix.

Operating income was $7.9mm, down 1% vs. Q1 2022, as increased sales and gross profits mitigated operating expense growth. Operating expenses grew 28% due to increased sales rep headcount and commissions, the return of in-person annual sales meetings, and a $0.3mm restructuring charge related to the 2022 St. Etienne factory closure.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “Sales surged 22% organically as hospitals staffed up, ASP increased and we increased our rep headcount by 14% to 128. Growth was spread across most products and geographies.”

Aziyo Distribution

In April the Company agreed to distribute Aziyo porcine cardiac patches in the US. LeMaitre will distribute the products for three years with an option to acquire Aziyo’s worldwide patch business during the second and third year. The patches are designed to decrease inflammation and stimulate healthy tissue formation. Aziyo’s 2022 sales of patches in the US were $6.8 million. LeMaitre expects to generate a 50% gross margin on these sales.

Business Outlook (Includes Aziyo Distribution)

  Q2 2023 Guidance 2023 Full Year Guidance
Sales $47.1mm - $49.5mm
(Mid: $48.3mm, +15%, +13% Org.)		 $187.1mm - $193.1mm
(Mid: $190.1mm, +18%, +15% Org.)
Gross Margin 65.0% 65.1%
Op. Income $8.0mm - $9.6mm
(Mid: $8.8mm, +52%)		 $31.7mm - $35.6mm
(Mid $33.7mm, +26%)
Op. Income Ex-Special* $8.0mm - $9.6mm
(Mid: $8.8mm, -1%)		 $32.0mm - $35.9mm
(Mid $34.0mm, +14%)
EPS $0.30 - $0.35
(Mid: $0.32, +103%)		 $1.14 - $1.27
(Mid: $1.20, +29%)
EPS Ex-Special* $0.30 - $0.35
(Mid: $0.32, +10%)		 $1.15 - $1.28
(Mid: $1.21, +17%)

*Special charges related to the St. Etienne factory closure were $3.1mm in Q2 2022 and $0.3mm Q1 2023.

Quarterly Dividend

On April 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at http://www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related to the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com


           
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(amounts in thousands)        
           
           
      March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
      (unaudited)    
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 16,677     $ 19,134  
  Short-term marketable securities     64,328       63,557  
  Accounts receivable, net     25,365       22,040  
  Inventory and other deferred costs     53,779       50,271  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,619       6,731  
Total current assets     164,768       161,733  
           
Property and equipment, net     19,242       17,901  
Right-of-use leased assets     15,527       15,634  
Goodwill     65,945       65,945  
Other intangibles, net     45,508       46,527  
Deferred tax assets     1,802       1,745  
Other assets     2,074       991  
           
Total assets   $ 314,866     $ 310,476  
           
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable   $ 3,371     $ 2,903  
  Accrued expenses     17,620       19,967  
  Acquisition-related obligations     856       573  
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,057       1,886  
Total current liabilities     23,904       25,329  
           
Lease liabilities - long-term     14,448       14,710  
Deferred tax liabilities     71       69  
Other long-term liabilities     2,278       2,167  
Total liabilities     40,701       42,275  
           
Stockholders' equity        
  Common stock     238       237  
  Additional paid-in capital     192,003       189,268  
  Retained earnings     100,714       97,773  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,572 )     (6,031 )
  Treasury stock     (13,218 )     (13,046 )
Total stockholders' equity     274,165       268,201  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 314,866     $ 310,476  
           


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS  
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)        
(unaudited)        
           
    For the three months ended  
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022  
           
Net sales $ 47,075     $ 39,561    
Cost of sales   16,192       13,599    
           
Gross profit   30,883       25,962    
           
Operating expenses:        
Sales and marketing   10,897       7,850    
General and administrative   7,932       7,252    
Research and development   3,875       2,932    
Restructuring   305       -    
Total operating expenses   23,009       18,034    
           
Income from operations   7,874       7,928    
           
Other income (expense):        
Interest income   568       108    
Foreign currency loss   (425 )     (40 )  
           
Income before income taxes   8,017       7,996    
           
Provision for income taxes   1,977       1,958    
           
Net income $ 6,040     $ 6,038    
           
Earnings per share of common stock        
Basic $ 0.27     $ 0.28    
Diluted $ 0.27     $ 0.27    
           
Weighted - average shares outstanding:        
Basic   22,111       21,935    
Diluted   22,274       22,103    
           
           
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.140     $ 0.125    
           


                   
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)          
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION              
(amounts in thousands)                
(unaudited)                
                   
    For the three months ended  
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022  
    $   %   $   %  
Net Sales by Geography                
  Americas $ 32,126   68 %   $ 26,543   67 %  
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   12,277   26 %     10,494   27 %  
  Asia Pacific   2,672   6 %     2,524   6 %  
Total Net Sales $ 47,075   100 %   $ 39,561   100 %  
                   


             
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES        
(amounts in thousands)        
(unaudited)        
             
        For the three months ended  
        March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA        
  Net income as reported   $ 6,040   $ 6,038
  Interest (income) expense, net   (568)   (108)
  Amortization and depreciation expense   2,351   2,373
  Provision for income taxes   1,977   1,958
             
  EBITDA   $ 9,800   $ 10,261
             
  EBITDA percentage decrease       -4%
             


                   
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)              
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES              
(amounts in thousands)              
(unaudited)              
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:              
  For the three months ended March 31, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 47,075            
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     1,052            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 48,127        
                   
  For the three months ended March 31, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 39,561            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 39,561        
                   
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended March 31, 2023     $ 8,566     22%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the three months ending June 30, 2023              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 48,312            
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations and Aziyo distribution     (879 )          
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 47,433        
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 42,108            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 42,108        
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending June 30, 2023   $ 5,325     13%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 190,052            
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations and Aziyo distribution     (4,605 )          
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 185,447        
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 161,651            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 161,651        
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2023   $ 23,796     15%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:            
  For the three months ending June 30, 2023              
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 8,803            
    Adjusted projected operating income       $ 8,803        
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    Operating income as reported   $ 5,784            
    Impact of special charge     3,107            
    Adjusted operating income       $ 8,891        
                   
    Adjusted projected operating income decrease for the three months ending June 30, 2023   $ (88 )   -1%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:            
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 33,676            
    Impact of special charge     305            
    Adjusted projected operating income       $ 33,981        
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    Operating income as reported   $ 26,829            
    Impact of special charge     3,107            
    Adjusted operating income       $ 29,936        
                   
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2023   $ 4,045     14%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:              
  For the three months ending June 30, 2023              
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 0.32            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 0.32        
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    EPS as reported   $ 0.16            
    Impact of special charge   $ 0.13            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 0.29        
                   
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the three months ending June 30, 2023   $ 0.03     10%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 1.20            
    Impact of special charge   $ 0.01            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.21        
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    EPS as reported   $ 0.93            
    Impact of special charge   $ 0.11            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.04        
                   
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2023   $ 0.17     17%  
                   

