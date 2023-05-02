LeMaitre Q1 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q1 2023 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.



Q1 2023 Financial Results

Sales $47.1mm, +19% (+22% organic) vs. Q1 2022

Op. income $7.9mm, -1%

Op. margin 17%

Net income $6.0mm, flat

Earnings per diluted share $0.27, -1%

Valvulotomes (+29%), carotid patches (+17%), bovine grafts (+22%), allografts (+42%) and carotid shunts (+18%) drove record sales in Q1. Sales increased 21% in the Americas, 17% in EMEA, and 6% in APAC.

The gross margin was 65.6%, flat vs. Q1 2022, helped by price increases and manufacturing efficiencies, offset by mix.

Operating income was $7.9mm, down 1% vs. Q1 2022, as increased sales and gross profits mitigated operating expense growth. Operating expenses grew 28% due to increased sales rep headcount and commissions, the return of in-person annual sales meetings, and a $0.3mm restructuring charge related to the 2022 St. Etienne factory closure.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “Sales surged 22% organically as hospitals staffed up, ASP increased and we increased our rep headcount by 14% to 128. Growth was spread across most products and geographies.”

Aziyo Distribution

In April the Company agreed to distribute Aziyo porcine cardiac patches in the US. LeMaitre will distribute the products for three years with an option to acquire Aziyo’s worldwide patch business during the second and third year. The patches are designed to decrease inflammation and stimulate healthy tissue formation. Aziyo’s 2022 sales of patches in the US were $6.8 million. LeMaitre expects to generate a 50% gross margin on these sales.

Business Outlook (Includes Aziyo Distribution)

Q2 2023 Guidance 2023 Full Year Guidance Sales $47.1mm - $49.5mm

(Mid: $48.3mm, +15%, +13% Org.) $187.1mm - $193.1mm

(Mid: $190.1mm, +18%, +15% Org.) Gross Margin 65.0% 65.1% Op. Income $8.0mm - $9.6mm

(Mid: $8.8mm, +52%) $31.7mm - $35.6mm

(Mid $33.7mm, +26%) Op. Income Ex-Special* $8.0mm - $9.6mm

(Mid: $8.8mm, -1%) $32.0mm - $35.9mm

(Mid $34.0mm, +14%) EPS $0.30 - $0.35

(Mid: $0.32, +103%) $1.14 - $1.27

(Mid: $1.20, +29%) EPS Ex-Special* $0.30 - $0.35

(Mid: $0.32, +10%) $1.15 - $1.28

(Mid: $1.21, +17%)

*Special charges related to the St. Etienne factory closure were $3.1mm in Q2 2022 and $0.3mm Q1 2023.

Quarterly Dividend

On April 24, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related to the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,677 $ 19,134 Short-term marketable securities 64,328 63,557 Accounts receivable, net 25,365 22,040 Inventory and other deferred costs 53,779 50,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,619 6,731 Total current assets 164,768 161,733 Property and equipment, net 19,242 17,901 Right-of-use leased assets 15,527 15,634 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 45,508 46,527 Deferred tax assets 1,802 1,745 Other assets 2,074 991 Total assets $ 314,866 $ 310,476 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,371 $ 2,903 Accrued expenses 17,620 19,967 Acquisition-related obligations 856 573 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,057 1,886 Total current liabilities 23,904 25,329 Lease liabilities - long-term 14,448 14,710 Deferred tax liabilities 71 69 Other long-term liabilities 2,278 2,167 Total liabilities 40,701 42,275 Stockholders' equity Common stock 238 237 Additional paid-in capital 192,003 189,268 Retained earnings 100,714 97,773 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,572 ) (6,031 ) Treasury stock (13,218 ) (13,046 ) Total stockholders' equity 274,165 268,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 314,866 $ 310,476





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net sales $ 47,075 $ 39,561 Cost of sales 16,192 13,599 Gross profit 30,883 25,962 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 10,897 7,850 General and administrative 7,932 7,252 Research and development 3,875 2,932 Restructuring 305 - Total operating expenses 23,009 18,034 Income from operations 7,874 7,928 Other income (expense): Interest income 568 108 Foreign currency loss (425 ) (40 ) Income before income taxes 8,017 7,996 Provision for income taxes 1,977 1,958 Net income $ 6,040 $ 6,038 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,111 21,935 Diluted 22,274 22,103 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.140 $ 0.125





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 32,126 68 % $ 26,543 67 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 12,277 26 % 10,494 27 % Asia Pacific 2,672 6 % 2,524 6 % Total Net Sales $ 47,075 100 % $ 39,561 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 6,040 $ 6,038 Interest (income) expense, net (568) (108) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,351 2,373 Provision for income taxes 1,977 1,958 EBITDA $ 9,800 $ 10,261 EBITDA percentage decrease -4%



