Gold Medal brand bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour sold in Hawai‘i recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

Posted on May 2, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary national recall by General Mills of five-, and ten-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour and two- and five-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better-if-used by” date of March 27, 2024 ̶ because of the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are unaffected by this recall.

The voluntary recall includes the following code dates:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5lb Flour Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10lb Flour Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2lb Flour Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5lb Flour Package UPC 000-16000-10610 Recalled better-if-used-by date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Residents are asked to check their pantries and throw away any product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantis is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands, and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any residents concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

# # #