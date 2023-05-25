Wash Patrol Announces New Franchisee for Gilbert, Arizona Squad
Sgt. Gonzales and his squad will oversee power washing and maintenance for all residential and commercial real estate in Gilbert, Chandler & Queen Creek, AZ
I’m proud to be part of the Wash Patrol squad and look forward to forming long-lasting relationships with our clients.”GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wash Patrol, the experts in residential and commercial power washing, is excited to announce that new Franchisee Tony Gonzales will be taking over the company’s Gilbert region, spanning across Gilbert, Chandler, and Queen Creek, Arizona.
— Tony Gonzales
Tony Gonzales is an experienced entrepreneur and businessman. After recently selling his café in Phoenix, he has chosen to embark on a new venture in the property maintenance industry. Tony has proudly taken the Wash Patrol oath to Preserve & Serve for his community, as he believes Wash Patrol is exactly what homes and businesses in the Gilbert area need. Tony is confident that his previous business ownership experience will help bring his Wash Patrol franchise to new heights!
“I was drawn to Wash Patrol for their high standard of customer care and the wide range of services that they offer.” said Gonzales. “I’m proud to be part of the Wash Patrol squad and look forward to forming long-lasting relationships with our clients.”
Wash Patrol offers exterior home and commercial cleaning services, including everything from driveway power washing to outdoor furniture maintenance. The company has an extensive list of one-time and on-going cleaning options to ensure that all clients’ needs are met in an effective and affordable way.
“As soon as Tony expressed his interest in the company, we knew that we wanted him as part of our Wash Patrol squad” said Ty Schell, Founder & Franchisor at Wash Patrol. “We are confident that his clients will be more than satisfied with his professionalism, knowledge, and reliability.”
For more information on Wash Patrol and the company’s package options, please visit https://washpatrol.com.
About Wash Patrol
Wash Patrol is a power washing service company based in Phoenix, Arizona with franchises across the state that offers professional quality power washing services to both residential and commercial customers. “Your Property Has the Right to Remain Spotless!” -Sgt. Sudds
Wash Patrol welcomes inquiries for a free estimate over the phone: (833) 630-WASH / (833) 630-9274. For more information or franchising opportunities, please visit: https://franchise.washpatrol.com
Ty Schell
Wash Patrol LLC
+1 833-630-9274
info@washpatrol.com
