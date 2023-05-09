Curtis D. Leip Releases ‘’Perspectives’’, a Moving Collection of Poems in Memory of David Lape
EINPresswire.com/ -- Perspectives: Excerpts from a Life Lived” is a powerful and poignant collection of poetry by author and poet Hack (aka Curtis D. Leip) that will resonate with readers of all ages. The poetic collection is a beautifully crafted art piece written in remembrance of Hack’s friend David Lape.
This lifetime collection of poems is “a labor of love” that delves into the many human perspectives, starting from the joys of youth, life, and sorrows of love to the challenges and sorrows of adulthood in everyday life, narrated in the form of the poetic journey of the author.
Leip’s poetry captures the emotions and memories of reconnecting with old friends, reminiscing about youthful antics, and finding joy in the little things in life. The collection features a range of themes, from gratitude and self-reflection to hope and positivity. Each poem offers a unique perspective on the world and encourages readers to reflect on their own lives in new ways.
This theme is continued in “Roots—The Wall” and “Roots—The Village”, which pay tribute to the people and places that have shaped his life.
On the other hand, “Like Fine Wine” is a touching tribute to a loved one, while “In Everything Give Thanks” offers a simple yet powerful reminder to appreciate life’s blessings, no matter how small they may seem. Meanwhile, “Find the Good” encourages readers to focus on positivity and gratitude in the face of life’s challenges.
Other poems, such as “No Regrets” and “Get Comfortable With You,” offer uplifting messages of self-acceptance and living life to the fullest. Finally, in “Ain’t Done Yet,” Hack reminds readers to keep pushing forward and living life on their own terms, no matter what challenges may arise:
Choose to live your life ‘in the moment’; live for today
Can’t know the future or change the past in any way
Live without regret and embrace what’s ahead
Take no hate, anxiety, worry, or fear to your bed.
Hack’s poetry is characterized by his unique style of writing with the skilful use of language and powerful imagery and his ability to create a beautiful rhythm in his verses.
For lovers of poetry and those looking to reflect on the beauty and complexities of life and seek a deeper understanding of the human experience, or for anyone who appreciates the power of words to inspire, comfort, and transform, “Perspectives—Excerpts from a Life Lived” is a must-read.
So, grab a copy of “Perspectives—Excerpts from a Life Lived” and embark on a poetic journey that will stay with you forever. The book is now available in print and ebook formats and can be purchased through major book retailers like Amazon. For more information on the author and his work, visit Hack’s website at
https://fromthepenofahack.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
Curtis Leip
